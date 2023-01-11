[This article contains spoilers for the Season 19 fall finale of Grey’s Anatomy.]As part of the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour, ABC released a new promo for the second half of Grey’s Anatomy Season 19. The new video is focused on Ellen Pompeo’s Doctor Meredith Grey, who’s leaving the regular series cast after nineteen successful years.

In Season 19’s mid-season finale, Meredith emailed the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to announce her departure. After everything she went through in the past few years, including losing her house to a fire, Dr. Grey is ready to move on and build a new life for herself. Sure, fans will miss her, but Grey’s Anatomy already grew beyond the titular character, and the series has plenty more stories to tell without Pompeo. Besides that, this is not a permanent goodbye, as Pompeo will still do all the voiceovers for the remaining episodes of Season 19. Finally, nothing is preventing Pompeo from coming back to visit in future seasons.

The new emotional promo focuses on Meredith’s last day at Grey Sloan Memorial, as she reflects on how the hospital helped her to find love, a family, and ultimately herself. Set to premiere in February, when Season 19 returns, the next episode of the series will already follow Meredith’s last day at work, so fans better prepare to say goodbye. Beautifully named "I'll Follow the Sun," the upcoming episode teases Meredith will find a bright future away from Grey Sloan Memorial. And we wish nothing more for a character that brought us so much joy over the years.

Image via ABC

What’s Next for Grey’s Anatomy?

While ABC still hasn’t renewed the popular show for Season 20, the series has been focusing on a new group of interns that could become series regulars for many years. Pompeo’s departure from the show might shake fans, especially since there are only two original cast members still in Grey’s Anatomy, Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey and James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber. Even so, it shouldn’t take long before ABC announces how it will handle the series in the near future, especially with so many exciting characters being recently introduced.

The second half of Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 will premiere on February 23 on ABC. Check out the new promo and the "I'll Follow the Sun" episode synopsis below.