The GRID series has lived on the periphery of the racing game scene for some time now with its most recent game coming in 2019. GRID Legends looks to continue the franchise while adding a live-action story showing the behind-the-scenes drama unfolding in the Grid motorsports scene.

Announced at EA Play Live and developed by Codemasters, GRID Legends aims for a cinematic racing experience pitting drivers against one another in the high-stakes Grid World Series. The trailer shows off a cast of characters that range from overly-confident, former world champions to hopeful first-time winners, and everything in between. Among the cast is Ncuti Gatwa of Netflix's Sex Education who plays an energetic driver involved in a tense conflict with another racer. Everything outside of the racing is shot in live-action in a typical, pre-race interview format with flashes of dramatic fights and celebrations that offer a glimpse into the world of Grid motorsports and the relationships and bitterness between drivers.

The actual racing aspect of GRID Legends offers a high degree of customization. You'll be driving through city streets, standard race tracks, and off-road courses in the vehicle of your choice. Drift cars, open-wheel racers, trucks, and more are at your fingertips throughout the game, creating a multi-layered driving experience. Your races will be worldwide as you can drive by Buckingham Palace or race through Moscow on your way to becoming the champion. In short, it's an all-encompassing racing simulator.

Codemasters is hoping to make this entry in the GRID series a marriage of story and motorsports action that has made the game what it is today. Here's their official statement on the game released along with the trailer:

GRID Legends is a high-stakes driving experience that combines thrilling motorsport action, incredible race variety and an immersive story that puts the player at the heart of the action.

GRID Legends is set to launch in 2022. Check out the trailer below for a glimpse at what to expect from the Grid World Series:

