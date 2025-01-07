Dwayne Johnson has been a mainstay in the news cycle lately thanks to his roles in Red One, the Christmas action thriller starring Chris Evans, and Moana 2, the Disney sequel that’s earned over $800 million globally. But nearly twenty years ago, at the dawn of his acting career, he teamed up with a Transformers star for a sports biopic that can’t stop scoring on a free streaming service. Johnson stars alongside Kevin Dunn and L. Scott Caldwell in Gridiron Gang, the football movie that is #8 on the Pluto TV charts at the time of writing. The film earned scores of 44% from critics and 81% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes and follows a group of teenagers at a juvenile detention facility who gain self-esteem and confidence by working with their leadership counselor.

Gridiron Gang is based on the 1992 documentary of the same name by Jac Flanders, with Jeff Maguire writing the script and Phil Joanou directing. Maguire has five writing credits in his career, with the first coming in 1982 on Victory, the sports film starring Michael Caine and Sylvester Stallone, and he also worked with Clint Eastwood on In the Line of Fire, the political thriller that also stars John Malkovich and Rene Russo. Before his work on Gridiron Gang, Maguire penned the script for Timeline, the 2003 time-traveling sci-fi thriller starring Gerard Butler and Paul Walker. Joanou’s most famous work came 35 years ago, in 1990, with State of Grace, a tragic action romance film starring Robin Wright and Gary Oldman that’s also available to watch on Pluto TV.

What Other Movies Does Dwayne Johnson Have in the Works?

Dwayne Johnson has a slew of projects currently in the works, but he’ll next be seen in The Smashing Machine, the A24 sports drama detailing the life of UFC legend Mark Kerr. He’s also in line to reprise some of his most iconic roles, such as Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Maui, and Luke Hobbs in Jumanji 3, the live-action Moana movie, and Fast X: Part 2. There’s also been word of another Hobbs & Shaw movie that will see him reunite with action icon Jason Statham, but the script is still being ironed out, according to Chris Morgan, and the film has not yet set a date to begin production.

Gridiron Gang stars Dwayne Johnson, and was directed by Phil Joanou. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Gridiron Gang for free on Pluto TV.

Your changes have been saved Gridiron Gang Director Phil Joanou Cast Dwayne Johnson , Xzibit , L. Scott Caldwell , Leon Rippy , Kevin Dunn , Jade Yorker Runtime 125 minutes

WATCH ON PLUTO TV