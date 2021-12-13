Get your Access Codes ready, because Gridman is back, and he's not alone! The next project in the SSSS. Gridman universe will be Gridman x Dynazenon, a crossover feature film from Studio Trigger that brings back most of the staff from the two shows, as well as the two titular giant robots: Dynazenon and Gridman. And we have a reveal teaser and key art for the upcoming film.

Akira Amemiya will return to direct the film for Trigger, with Keiichi Hasegawa returning to write the script alongside returning staff members character designer Masaru Sakamoto, and composer Shiro Sagisu. At this time it is unknown which characters from the shows will return to the new film, but it is expected that the main Gridman Alliance members will make an appearance. The teaser and key visual does mark the most important return, however: that of Gridman and Dynarex, standing next to each other.

SSSS. Gridman is loosely based on the Gridman the Hyper Agent live-action tokusatsu show from the '90s later adapted in the U.S. as Superhuman Samurai Syber-Squad, and it tells the story of high school students who create a video game super-hero, but realize the character is possessed by an interdimensional officer named Gridman, who fights computer viruses and demons.

The anime series takes more of a mystery approach, following a high-schooler with amnesia who meets Gridman, and is tasked with defeating a series of kaiju wreaking havoc in his city, while trying to solve why he lost his memories, and why no one in the city notices or remembers the kaiju. The follow-up, SSSS. Dynazenon, while not exactly a direct sequel, takes a similar approach and follows a group of teenagers who are tasked with piloting a giant robot that can transform into a very cool T-rex/dragon hybrid, and fighting a group of kaiju-controllers.

The two series encapsulate what makes tokusatsu so exciting, and the magic of shows like Power Rangers, with relatable characters, great creature and robot designs, and kick-ass fights where a giant robot dragon fights a giant monster. Yet the shows always know when to use action in service of heartwarming emotions, delivering stories that are as powerful as they are exhilarating. Plus, having Trigger on board to make this a feature film is enough to make this a highly anticipated title for whenever it gets released.

There's no release date for Gridman x Dynazenon but you can watch the teaser and the key visual below:

