Collider is happy to exclusively share a brand-new trailer for Grimcutty, the upcoming horror film described as a "modern creature feature" that is heading to Hulu. The film will premiere on the streaming service a few weeks ahead of Halloween on October 10, 2022.

The story of Grimcutty centers around the titular creature, a monster-like internet meme that has come to life that not only hunts down its victims but causes people to harm themselves and others. The trailer demonstrates the power of the creature as a young boy is shown stabbing his mother with a kitchen knife. The events caused by the Grimcutty spreads panic through the town, with the parents believing the image of the Grimcutty, a tall, hunched-over creature with a deformed white face, red eyes, and long black hair is to blame as some sort of twisted internet challenge. The next victim of the creature is the film's lead Asha Chaudry (Sara Wolfkind), who is chased through her house by the creature before it disappears with her parents not being able to see the creature.

The trailer ramps up as tensions between Asha and her parents grow, with them becoming more and more angered the more they hear about the creature, with one moment showing a confrontation between Asha and her father, the former holding a knife behind her back and the latter holding a syringe. The trailer shows multiple shots of kids who can see the Grimcutty being held in the air by an invisible force and what looks like being forced to turn a knife on themselves. The trailer is capped off with the Grimcutty getting ahold of Asha and holding a large kitchen knife to her face.

Image via Hulu

Developed and produced by 20th Digital Studio, Grimcutty is written and directed by John William Ross. Executive producers for the project include David Worthen Brooks, Arbi Pedrossian, and Jenna Cavelle. Dawn Fanning Moore and David Moore served as the producers of the film through their production company Capture. In addition to Wolfkind, The film stars Usman Ally (VEEP, A Series of Unfortunate Events), Shannyn Sossamon (Wayward Pines, Sleepy Hollow), Callan Farris (Gabby Duran & the Unsittables), Alona Tal (SEAL Team), and Kayden Koshalev (Search Party, The Tragedy of Macbeth).

Be sure to tune into Huluween this year, as it's back and scarier than ever! Horror fans can celebrate Hulu’s annual Halloween event with a full slate of nail-biting new Hulu Originals and classic TV & film frights. Hulu has become a final destination for Halloween lovers and the Huluween content hub now has more titles than ever before. Highlighting the most hair-raising content on the service, the hub includes hand-picked collections of the best Halloween content including three feature collections: “Action Horror,” for the most haunted fans, “Frights For the Whole Family,” for the viewers who are ready to have a fright, but still sleep at night and “Humorous Horror,” featuring light-hearted Halloween fun.

Grimcutty will premiere on Hulu on October 10. Check out the exclusive trailer for the upcoming creature feature, the poster, and synopsis down below: