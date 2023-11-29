While the first thought that comes to mind when a film is described as "grim" is instantly a negative one, that does not mean that all films to which such a word applies are inherently second-rate. In fact, Letterboxd has showcased that some of the best-classified movies are also the grimiest when gathering an intriguing showdown of the grimiest films of all time.

Whether we're talking about greasy stranglers or dirty trainspotters, these films feel like they have been pulled directly from the mud and severely soiled audiences' screens, leaving a lasting impact on global audiences. From Mad God to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, these are the most nauseating films of all time, according to several movie enthusiasts on the platform.

10 'Mad God' (2021)

Letterboxd Score: 3.8

In this abstract, fantasy horror animated film from the incredible mind of Phil Tippett, a talented stop-motion animator, viewers tag along as a character known as The Assassin travels through an underworld of tortured souls and ruined cities.

Due to its viscerally repelling visuals, disturbing imagery, and gore, the visionary Mad God is selected as one of the grimiest films of all time by users on the platform, and understandably so. On top of delivering a captivating narrative and valuable social commentary on religion and capitalism, Tippett's terrifying work is technically incredible and the right pick for those who love stop-motion animation, as it proves that the allure endures even after countless remarkable CGI works. While for the most part a silent movie, Mad God makes for a trippy viewing experience.

Mad God Release Date June 16, 2022 Director Phil Tippett Runtime 83 minutes

9 'Oldboy' (2003)

Letterboxd Score: 4.4

This masterfully crafted tale of revenge (with fantastic performances to match) illustrates the complicated life of Dae-Su (Choi Min-sik), which takes a wild turn when he is abducted on a rainy night in 1988, only to be released fifteen years later. He then goes on a mission to find his captors in five days.

Often considered one of the most disturbing South Korean movies, mostly thanks to its brutal violence, hand-to-hand combat, double incest, and depiction of a live octopus-eating, Oldboy is indeed a gritty feature guaranteed to make stomachs squirm. Part of the Vengeance Trilogy, Park Chan-wook's impeccable film features an unforgettable ending and action sequences — these are two of its most well-known assets.

Oldboy Release Date November 14, 2013 Director Spike Lee Runtime 104

8 'Pink Flamingos' (1972)

Letterboxd Score: 3.6

This polarizing black comedy by John Waters follows a notorious Baltimore criminal (played by the drag queen Divine) who goes by the pseudonym of "Babs Johnson" and lives in a trailer in the woods, hiding from the press after winning the title "filthiest person alive." However, when a married couple who sells heroin to schoolchildren attempts to humiliate Divine and steal her prized title, she has no choice but to stand up for herself.

While not categorized as horror, Pink Flamingos features a few memorable, perturbing moments easily engraved in viewers' brains, as Letterboxd would agree. This includes animal abuse (specifically an intercourse scene with a chicken) and the lead character ingesting dog feces. While some find Pink Flamingos funny and a subversive expression of queer freedom, others simply see it as shocking and downright disturbing. With that being said, the controversial film is considered one of the most outrageous features ever made and is still banned in Long Island Town after all these years.

Pink Flamingos Release Date March 17, 1972 Director John Waters Runtime 93 minutes

7 'Gummo' (1997)

Letterboxd Score: 3.6

Gummo is not for the faint of heart. Given the sensitive nature of the themes it tackles, the Harmony Korine film can be challenging to go through at times. It centers on the residents of a tornado-stricken Ohio town as they wander the deserted landscape in an attempt to fulfill their dull lives.

While the uncomfortable film's premise may sound simplistic, it ultimately deals with and sheds light on a large number of heavy topics — this includes explicit illustrations of physical violence and emotional abuse, as well as child molestation. It is not to wonder why it takes a high spot among the grimiest movies ever made: although well-executed, Korine's revolting experimental drama is equal parts distressing and horrifying, and will certainly leave an impression.

6 'Requiem for a Dream' (2000)

Letterboxd Score: 4.1

Known for being incredibly explicit in its illustration of drug use, which understandably comes off as genuinely shocking to some audience members, Requiem for a Dream is a Darren Aronofsky feature starring Ellen Burstyn, Jared Leto, Jennifer Connelly, and Marlon Wayans. It depicts four different Coney Island tales of despair, dependency, and addiction interconnected by love and anger.

Featuring powerful central performances, this heartbreaking film feels almost too haunting not to classify as horror. With a soul-shattering narrative, impeccable editing, and camerawork, Requiem for a Dream is undeniably the polar opposite of a lighthearted watch and definitely not everyone's cup of tea. Because of its heavy premise and triggering imagery, the audience's discretion is advised.

Requiem for a Dream Release Date October 6, 2000 Director Darren Aronofsky Runtime 102

5 'Fight Club' (1999)

Letterboxd Score: 4.3

To this day, Fight Club endures as a cult classic and a David Fincher essential, even if often misread. The compelling movie tells the mind-bending story of an insomniac office worker (Edward Norton) as he strikes a friendship with a strange soap maker (Brad Pitt), ultimately creating an underground fight club that inevitably evolves into so much more.

In addition to the disgusting looks of the abandoned, decayed house in which Tyler and his men lived, Fight Club does not shy away from depicting injury detail and unrelenting violence, which makes it quite the grimy feature. Shedding light on vandalism and mental health, Fincher's film features a remarkable twist and excellent direction. It is a meditation on male masochism, nihilism, rebellion, and anti-consumerism. Still, while the appeal of Fight Club is undeniable, some viewers get the film wrong and blatantly miss the point.

Fight Club Release Date October 15, 1999 Director David Fincher Runtime 139

4 'Se7en' (1995)

Letterboxd Score: 4.3

Also directed by Fincher and starring Pitt (alongside the iconic Morgan Freeman), Se7en is one of the most intriguing mystery crime dramas ever made. In the movie, two detectives, a rookie, and a veteran hunt a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his motives.

No doubt, Se7en is a highly perturbing psychological horror with grisly and gruesome murders at its center. What is so remarkable about it is how it plays with the audiences' heads and sends chills down their spines without actually depicting anything; while none of these crimes are illustrated on-screen, they are so cleverly written that audiences won't find it hard to picture them and consequently be terrorized. Considered a classic these days, Se7en is an atmospheric, dirty, and dusty thriller with one of the best, most twisted, and haunting finales in modern cinema.

Se7en Release Date September 22, 1995 Director David Fincher Runtime 127

3 'Saw' (2004)

Letterboxd Score: 3.6

It almost goes without saying that Saw is among the grimiest films of all time. The first entry sees two strangers awaken in a room with no recollection of how they got there, only to discover that they are pawns in a deadly game by a terrifying serial killer.

James Wan and Leigh Whannell's Saw franchise has become famous for its elaborate torture scenes and the unmatched way it builds tension, and the installment that came out this year highlighted that once more. As such, it is not the least surprising to see it on such a list. Although it wasn't the first film to feature such depictions of violence and gore, it quickly captured the appeal of many and brought uniqueness to mainstream horror, consequently originating a cult fanbase.

Saw Release Date October 1, 2004 Director James Wan Runtime 100

2 'Trainspotting' (1996)

Letterboxd Score: 4.2

Directed by Danny Boyle, Trainspotting is set in the Edinburgh drug scene and centers around Renton (Ewan McGregor), who attempts to clean up and get out despite the heavy influence of his friends.

Boyle's dark comedy features plenty of disturbing scenes that can be triggering and uncomfortable to sit through, including the poor treatment of a cross-dresser. Trainspotting makes for quite a bloody watch that also features strong language, sex, and violence — all of this in addition to its flawed characters and unique, gritty visuals. Furthermore, featuring grimy streets and filthy toilets, the 1996 film is most certainly not the most visually pleasing movie available for streaming; cinephiles on Letterboxd seem to think so, too.

Trainspotting Release Date February 23, 1996 Director Danny Boyle Runtime 94

1 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' (1974)

Letterboxd Score: 3.9

This unsentimental horror masterpiece remains unforgettable in horror cinema, and understandably so. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre follows five friends as they head out to rural Texas to visit the grave of a grandfather. However, when they find a deserted house, their harmless trip takes a wild twist of fate.

In addition to its highly unpleasant narrative, Tobe Hooper's movie is a visually nauseating one. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is gritty and gory, with a filthy slaughterhouse as the backdrop. There is also blood from start to finish, as well as nudity and swearing. Overall, it is a memorable and harrowing viewing experience that many believe to be the grimiest movie of all time.

