The Big Picture Monroe's comedic relief role in Grimm is layered and refreshing, showcasing his enthralling character dynamics in a mixed society.

By facing relatable problems and seeking balance in his identity, Monroe contrasts Nick's larger-than-life crises, and it makes him a compelling character.

Nick and Monroe's friendship in Grimm is the healthiest dynamic on the show, offering guidance, humor, and authenticity in the dense Wesen mythology.

Although Nick (David Giuntoli) kills his role as a detective to both humans and fantasy creatures in this fantastical cop drama, there is a more clear-cut winner for the superlative of the best character in Grimm. From his first interaction with the feared and confused cop, Silas Weir Mitchell's Monroe captures the hearts of every fan of and newcomer to the series. He may be the most obvious winner, but his classic role as comedic relief in a cop drama is not the only reason he is deserving. While Monroe certainly is an endearing oddball, his more grounded characterization and growth make him a comforting and relatable rock that holds us down amid the chaos surrounding Nick's storyline. This also translates to his dynamic friendship with Nick, which is ironically probably the healthiest one Nick has, speaking to the positivity of Monroe's character. Becoming our guiding light in this dark world, Monroe is a breath of fresh air that becomes so addicting that he is able to elicit a visceral emotional response from us in the finale, deftly earning him this rightful title.

Grimm A homicide detective discovers he is a descendant of hunters who fight supernatural forces. Release Date October 28, 2011 Cast Silas Weir Mitchell , Russell Hornsby Sasha Roiz , Reggie Lee , Bree Turner , Bitsie Tulloch Seasons 6

Monroe is More than Comedic Relief in 'Grimm'

In this mixed society of Wesen and humans, Monroe becomes a comical representation of the two polar worlds colliding, which drives his surface role as comedic relief. His identity as a Blutbad, a type of Wesen that is notorious for being savage, completely contrasts with his Type-A personality, where he worships schedules and order. With an oxymoron of a characterization, Monroe easily becomes an enthralling comic whose mismatched demeanors and reactions are a pleasure to witness. This is especially true when he meets Nick, as he rolls his eyes and huffs about his Pilates while he is being dragged to the woods to sniff out trails. These ironies become the basis of his comedy but are also adorned with quirky comments and a penchant for rich red wine that render him amusing in a heartfelt way.

As such, Monroe's character goes beyond the stereotypical clown that usually partners up with the protagonist in cop dramas, as he becomes a dynamic and emotional character, especially when Rosalee (Bree Turner) comes around. Beneath his tucked-in shirt is a gentle heart that swiftly connects with Rosalee despite their awkward interactions. His kindness also extends to when he supports Juliette (Elizabeth "Bitsie" Tulloch) as she transitions from the ignorant to an insider, even though he still honors Nick's wishes to hide the truth from her. This loving and people-pleasing behavior, once again, starkly contrasts the reputation of the Blutbads. Just as he is more than just comic relief in the show, Monroe is also more than just a Blutbad, a conflict he constantly tackles throughout the show.

Monroe Has More Relatable Problems in 'Grimm'

Close

While, yes, Monroe's comical reactions are certainly refreshing in the midst of Nick's painstakingly serious life-or-death drama, it's the more light-hearted and relatable way he faces his own issues that draw us to him. As Nick faces otherworldly issues, Monroe is right there alongside us, trying to figure out his place in the world. Facing the timeless conflict of trying to do the right thing despite everyone's prejudices against him, he becomes surprisingly adept at supporting humans in their journey to this hidden world, especially Hank (Russell Hornsby) and Juliet. He even surprises himself when he begins to enjoy aiding a Grimm take down criminal Wesen, slowly creating a purpose of helping others in his life. As such, stuck in an in-between world with an in-between identity, Monroe's journey to find balance is a refreshing and subtle contrast to Nick's larger-than-life crises.

That being said, Monroe's problems may not occur on the grand scale of Nick's, but they are still dark and morbid. Monroe essentially treats his past as a Blutbad as an addiction, identifying himself as a "reformed Blutbad" who doesn't partake in any bloodthirsty activities and has cleaned up his act. However, early on, we see him relapse when his ex-flame arrives in town, causing a wild run in the forest that ends in licking blood off their jowls from the rabbits they hunted. However, Monroe treats this addiction in a weirdly human and relatable way. He takes up hobbies like the cello and yoga, obsessively develops a collection of Christmas decorations, and follows a strict daily regimen planned to the minute, creating a cozy lifestyle that is amusing to witness. It is even more amusing when he becomes frustrated as Nick interrupts his schedule with impromptu crime-fighting, yet almost excitedly follows along with it.

The Best Part of 'Grimm' Is Nick and Monroe's Friendship

Image via NBC

Monroe's appeal even extends to his relationships, most notably his friendship with Nick. Striking up an unlikely partnership, then friendship, with a Grimm, Monroe becomes both Nick's and our guide through the dense Wesen mythology based on the​​​​​​​ Brothers Grimm's fairytales. Each time Nick spies an unfamiliar creature, his first instinct is to consult Monroe, allowing the Blutbad to gradually initiate him into the world. But he also initiates Monroe into the cop world, who in turn grudgingly accepts while continuously questioning the merits of Nick's decisions while strongly emphasizing how foolish he believes Nick to be. His more logical and self-preserving approach to their missions, compared to Nick's more moralistic ones, increases our trust in him to effectively guide us into the stuff of legends in a genuinely enjoyable ride. Like Nick, we know that whenever Monroe appears on-screen, he will not let us down, whether through odd comedy or just as a face to turn to when the jargon gets too complicated.

But what really sets Monroe and Nick's friendship apart is that it is probably the healthiest one Nick has with any character in the show. All of Nick's relationships involve deception and lies at some point in the series, yet with Monroe, he is truthful and comfortable from the beginning. After sitting through the completely bland relationship with Juliet or the extremely toxic enemies-to-lovers romance with Adalind (Claire Coffee), Nick's dynamic and honest interactions with Monroe are equivalent to splashing our faces with cool water after drudging through a desert storm. Even their snippy and sarcastic remarks are more authentic than some of the relationships Nick has. This is accentuated by Mitchell and Giuntoli's on-screen chemistry as they exchange insults without skipping a beat and effortlessly switch between extreme intensity and lighthearted humor.

Mitchell Gives an Emotional and Comical Performance in 'Grimm'

Image via NBC

While Monroe's character is written perfectly into this fantastical narrative, his charm is emphasized by Mitchell's performance, who has clearly invested his heart and soul into this role. Mitchell completely embraces the outsider's exasperated expressions and giddy nature, leaving us with a thoughtful character that transcends what we expect from a comedic relief vehicle. In fact, during the devastating sequence in Grimm's finale, showrunners James Kouf and David Greenwalt heartily tell TV Line that Mitchell was the most emotional actor. Greenwalt goes on to say, "he's a very emotional being, it's no wonder he's such a hell of an actor." As such, although he is appreciated for being comedic relief, Monroe's endearing journey to figure out how he can exist on the borders of two clashing worlds and Mitchell's heartfelt performance lead to Monroe claiming the title of the best character.

Grimm is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO