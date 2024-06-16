A hit series that thrived off the back of its ability to mix police procedural drama with fantasy intrigue, exceptional characters, and a gradually expanding story world of supernatural characters and societies, Grimm ran for six seasons from 2011 to 2017. It primarily follows Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli), a Portland detective who learns he is descended from a long line of warriors known as Grimms, giving him the ability to see inhuman creatures disguised in civilization and, with the help of his friends and colleagues, sets out to defend his city.

Growing darker as the series went on, Grimm has offered everything from comedic and fun-filled episodes to more harrowing and horrific entries. The 10 best episodes of the series exemplify both its vast tonal range and its consistent brilliance, emphasizing why Grimm became such a beloved cult hit of modern television.

grimm Release Date October 28, 2011 Cast Silas Weir Mitchell , Russell Hornsby Sasha Roiz , Reggie Lee , Bree Turner , Bitsie Tulloch Main Genre Drama Seasons 6

10 "Revelation"

Season 3, Episode 13

Following on immediately from the previous episode, “Revelation” opens with Nick brawling Monroe’s father as Monroe’s (Silas Weir Mitchell) family dinner plans take a horrific turn. Once the squabbling ends, however, the episode begins to find its true strength in its exploration of the show’s central relationships while focusing on Adalind’s (Claire Coffee) escape from Prince Viktor’s (Alexis Denisof) residence and the murders being committed by Woden (Matt Lasky) in Portland.

It is intrinsically concerned with the nature of the bond between Nick and Monroe, with the duo’s friendship largely defined by Nick’s total reliance on the Wesen to learn cultural elements about the creatures he hunts. Also giving Juliette and Rosalee (Bree Turner) more of an emotional focus as well, “Revelation” is a brilliant episode for its work with character dynamics and their evolution.

9 "Map of the Seven Knights"

Season 5, Episode 10

An episode that allowed a lot of Season 5’s moving parts to start coming together while introducing a whole new idea into the plot, “Map of the Seven Knights” is about as busy and frenetic an episode that Grimm presented. Monroe’s uncle, in possession of Grimm books, flees to Portland with hopes of selling the collection to Nick as he is pursued by agents of Black Claw. Meanwhile, Captain Renard (Sasha Roiz) helps out a political figure and Trubel (Jacqueline Toboni) meets with Eve to discuss Nick and Adalind.

For all that transpires though, it is possibly the episode’s final moments that define its brilliance, with Nick and his friends discovering an ancient map leading to something significant that could help them in their struggles against Black Claw. Igniting an adventure to Europe while imbuing Season 5 with a great sense of urgency and excitement, “Map of the Seven Knights” is a highlight of Grimm’s rollicking, thrill-seeking sense of adventure at its absolute best.

8 "Leave it to Beavers"

Season 1, Episode 19

The first season of Grimm maintained a crime-of-the-week formula as it established its balance between real-world drama and fantasy intrigue, an approach that provided a number of fun and well-contained supernatural mysteries. The best of them comes in the form of “Leave it to Beavers” as it follows Nick’s investigation of a construction worker’s death that involves a Hässlich construction manager who sets two reapers on Nick to kill the grimm.

With a witness to the murder being an Eisbiber, the episode sees fan favorite side character Bud Wurstner (Danny Bruno) play a more significant part as he rallies his fellow Eisbibers to find courage and stand against those who oppress them. Also featuring Monroe being invited to have dinner with Nick and Juliette and Nick’s fight with the reapers, “Leave it to Beavers” strikes a perfect balance between action, mystery, and charming character moments to be the most well-rounded installment of Season 1.

7 "The End"

Season 6, Episode 13

In terms of television entertainment, there are few things as rewarding as a hit series finishing on a high. Grimm did exactly that with the aptly named finale, “The End”, which brought the series’ six-season, 123-episode run to a close. With the evil Zerstörer (Wil Traval) roaming around Portland, Nick and his allies must be willing to sacrifice everything in order to prevent the world from meeting a terrifying end.

The episode abounds with defining character moments, from heroic sacrifices to sparks of genius that turn the tide of the fight against Zerstörer slightly in Nick’s favor. Exciting and, on a number of occasions, entirely heart-stopping, “The End” excels at generating all the thrills that fans were hoping for from the finale, while still delivering a rewarding and triumphant ending that felt earned and conclusive.

6 "The Law of Sacrifice"

Season 3, Episode 18

An adrenaline-pumping installment that saw the series' major heroes and villains set aside their differences to combat a greater evil, “The Law of Sacrifice” is as rewarding as it is exhilarating. With the Verrat learning that Adalind has gone to Captain Renard to protect her and her baby, they dispatch agents to retrieve the child. Nick enlists the help of his friends to stand against the Verrat while his mother, Kelly (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio), tries to deal with the Wesen royals.

The episode offers plenty of excitement in its uneasy character alliances, while its expansion of the series’ mythology exhibits just how good Grimm is when it actively commits to undertaking such a task. However, the episode will always be fondly remembered for its gripping twists, the best of which comes in the final moments when Kelly takes baby Diana herself to take the powerful child to a safer place.

5 "Zerstörer Shrugged"

Season 6, Episode 12

As Diana grew older throughout the series, so too did she grow more powerful, with many evil entities seeking to use her power for their own foul schemes. The final arc of Grimm revolves around this, with the penultimate episode, “Zorstörer Shrugged”, seeing the titular Wesen arrive in Portland with plans for the child. Nick revisits his past in search of answers. Rosalee, Monroe, and Eve make an important discovery about the nature of the mysterious stick, and Hank (Russell Hornsby) and Wu (Reggie Lee) are called in to a crime scene with ties to the gang’s emerging threat.

As a build up to the grand finale, “Zerstörer Shrugged” excellently builds up dread and suspense while setting the stage for what will be the most important battle of Nick’s life. It’s exploration of the Other Place is intriguing without being overbearing, while the final moments in which Zerstörer kills not just one but two of Nick’s allies make for one of the most shocking moments in the entire series.

4 "Cry Havoc"

Season 4, Episode 22

Using the shocking conclusion to “Headache” – in which Nick finds a package containing his mother’s head – as a springboard, the Season 4 finale operates at a frenzied pace as Nick is dragged through an emotionally devastating journey. Still distraught but desperate for revenge, Nick tracks down Kenneth (Nico Evers-Swindell) before facing off against evil Juliette. Meanwhile, his police associates clean up the aftermath of his vendetta to their advantage, while Trubel helps him do what he cannot.

With Nick on the warpath and his friends left with little option but to help him where they can, “Cry Havoc” is defined by its urgent sense of purpose and its scintillating narrative tempo. However, it still finds time for Nick to revel in his pain that is piled on by one brutal blow after another. Undoubtedly Grimm at its bleakest, “Cry Havoc” still stands as one of the series’ most emotionally weighted and complex episodes.

3 "Tribunal"

Season 4, Episode 10

An episode that stirred the emotions like few others, “Tribunal” sees Monroe stand trial with the Wesenrein for his perceived crimes against his kind. Racing against time to save his friend, Nick stops at nothing to find answers as to the Wesenrein’s location. Sargent Wu interrogates someone who may have answers as to Monroe’s whereabouts, while Rosalee and Juliette try to find leads on a wedding guest list.

Rousing, fun, and bloody while still featuring an intriguing story and plenty of heartfelt, uplifting character moments, “Tribunal” is emblematic of Grimm at its peak. Monroe’s declaration of his love for Rosalee – something he is facing trial for – marks an unforgettable highlight of the episode, as do the sequence of Nick and co arriving to Monroe’s rescue and the moments that give weight to Juliette as she learns what it takes to be a Hexenbiest.

2 "Blond Ambition"

Season 3, Episode 22

As this list has already proven, Grimm is a series that knows how to execute a season finale. Season 3’s “Blond Ambition” is a great testament to this, tracking the events that revolve around Monroe and Rosalee’s wedding. Adalind continues on her dangerous plan, shape-shifting into Juliette to seduce Nick and wreak havoc with his relationship while also playing mind games with Captain Renard.

While there is plenty of deception and darkness in the episode, “Blond Ambition” is wise to center around the sweet and long-awaited wedding of Monroe and Rosalee, using the two fan-favorite characters’ love as a focus that juxtaposes much of what occurs around it. Ending with Captain Renard being shot and Nick losing his Grimm powers, it closed out Season 3 with a terrific cliffhanger that left fans in awe.

1 "The Beginning of the End Part 1 & 2"

Season 5, Episode 21 & 22

Another sensational finale and that defining highlight of the series, the last two episodes of Grimm’s fifth season received universal praise as they presented one, continuous chapter that flew along at a rapid rate. Black Claw executes a clever ploy to frame Hank that sees Nick forced to go on the offensive to spare his friend. Meanwhile, Adalind struggles to control Diana’s violent urges, Captain Renard begins acting strangely as Black Claw gains power, and Nick’s allies scramble to offer some sort of resistance.

Intensely dramatic and armed with an engrossing tempo, “The Beginning of the End” is truly Grimm thriving at its best, meshing character drama, fantasy action, and the story world’s intriguing political intrigue together in a violent medley of backs-against-the-wall suspense. It is the perfect conclusion to what is Grimm’s greatest and most ambitious season.

