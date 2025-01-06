Here's some news that isn't as "grim" as it sounds. Fans of NBC's supernatural drama Grimm may soon have reason to celebrate because a reboot of the cult favorite series is currently in development at Peacock, Deadline reports, but not in the format you might be expecting. The project, which aims to reintroduce the fantastical world of Grimms and Wesen to audiences, will take the form of a movie instead, and it will be penned by Josh Berman (Drop Dead Diva).

Berman is set to serve as executive producer alongside the original series’ creative team, including co-creators and showrunners David Greenwalt and Jim Kouf, as well as Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner from Hazy Mills Productions. The reboot will be produced under the banner of Universal Television, the same studio behind the original show. While specific plot details remain tightly under wraps, sources suggest that the Grimm movie is going to pay tribute to what came before while also bringing in some new characters and mythology alongside them. The movie will obviously cater to the existing fanbase but the report adds that it will also be designed to welcome newcomers who may not be familiar with the show’s original lore, making it a more accessible entry point into the world of Grimm.

What Was 'Grimm' About?

Image via NBC

First premiering in 2011, Grimm followed the life of Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli), a Portland Homicide detective who discovers he is a Grimm, a guardian tasked with maintaining a balance between humanity and mythological creatures known as Wesen. Although it was shunted into a Friday night slot, which traditionally doesn't bring much in the way of eyes on the product, the series became a surprise breakout hit during the 2011-2012 TV season​​​​​​. It built a dedicated fanbase over its six-season run, earning its place as one of Friday’s highest-rated scripted shows, and ended up with a very strong international viewership and fanbase, as the mix of "case of the week" procedural drama mixed with quite ambitious fantasy made it stand out from the pack at the time. Obviously, Peacock and NBC still see promise in the premise, so it should be exciting to see what they come up with.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the exciting reboot of Grimm, as we prepare ourselves to re-enter the world of Grimms, Wesen, and Portland’s supernatural mysteries. The original series can be streamed now on Peacock.

Your changes have been saved Grimm Release Date October 28, 2011 Finale Year November 30, 2016 Cast David Giuntoli , Russell Hornsby , Silas Weir Mitchell , Sasha Roiz , Reggie Lee , Elizabeth Tulloch , Bree Turner Main Genre Crime Seasons 6 Expand

