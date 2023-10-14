The premiere date for the Jon Hamm-led animated Fox series Grimsburg has been revealed. The show will see Hamm back in a familiar role as an investigator, as the Mad Men actor will voice detective Marvin Flute. Announced at New York Comic-Con, Fox held a panel for the highly anticipated animated series, which has been given the green light for a second season before the first has even aired. The network shared that Grimsburg will premiere on Sunday, January 7 after the NFL's second game in all time zones.

Hamm has previously played a similar role in 2022 when he portrayed investigative reporter Fletch in Confess, Fletch. The character Fletch is an intelligent investigator who's smarter than everyone else in the room. Similarly, Hamm's Grimsburg character is a brilliant detective who uses logic and wit to uncover the truth. Marvin is from the fictional town Grimsburg where he must deal with his eccentric family and all the drama that comes with them.

Created by Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel, Hamm acts as an executive producer on the animated Grimsburg series while also bringing his character Marvin to life. Detective Flute is described as “maybe the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown and correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire." However, the brilliant investigator is brought back to his hometown to crack one mystery that's always alluded him — himself. Per Variety, "To do that he must return to Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, and redeem himself in the eyes of his fellow detectives, his ferocious ex-wife, and his lovably unstable son.”

Who Else Stars in ‘Grimsburg’?

The animated series also stars Alan Tudyk as Dr. Rufis Pentos and Mr. Flesh, Erinn Hayes as Harmony Flute, Rachel Dratch as Stan Flute, Kevin Michael Richardson as Det. Greg Summers, and Greg Chun as Lt. John Kang.

Grimsburg will premiere on Sunday, January 7 and will air exclusively on Fox. However, you can also watch the animated series' episodes later on Fox's website. It's also possible that Grimsburg will be available to stream on Disney+ as the network's other popular animated sitcoms like The Simpsons or Bob’s Burgers are currently available to stream. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.