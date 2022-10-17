Upcoming Fox animated comedy Grimsburg has been renewed for a second season. The series, which will star Jon Hamm, has yet to premiere.

Variety reports that the announcement was made by Fox president of entertainment Michael Thorn, demonstrating a high level of confidence in the yet-to-be-aired series. "Everything we’re seeing with Grimsburg – from the very first scripts and show bible to animatics and preliminary cuts – makes us believe we have a winner on our hands that beautifully complements our animation brand," Says Thorn. Grimsburg joins another upcoming Fox animated series destined for Fox's Sunday night Animation Domination programming block, the Dan Harmon-produced Greek mythology comedy Krapopolis, in being renewed in advance of its premiere.

Grimsburg will center around brilliant detective Marvin Flute (voiced by Hamm), who returns to the secretive town of Grimsburg to solve a mystery even greater than the case of the cannibal clown he tracked down: himself. There, he attempts to better himself and earn some redemption from his fellow detectives, the ferocious ex-wife he still loves, and the unstable son he never knew. Additional cast members, characters, and plot details are being kept under wraps for now.

Image via Miramax

After an extensive career of TV guest appearances and supporting roles, Jon Hamm broke out as troubled '60s ad executive Don Draper in AMC's Mad Men, earning him critical acclaim and a number of major awards, including an Emmy and two Golden Globes. He has since gone on to star in a number of successful movies, including Bridesmaids, Baby Driver, and No Sudden Move. Hamm recently starred in Confess, Fletch, which impressed critics but disappointed at the box office, and Top Gun: Maverick, which impressed everyone while dominating theaters this summer. He will next appear on season 3 of Apple's The Morning Show and the fifth season of FX's Fargo, and will star alongside Tina Fey in the upcoming dark comedy Maggie Moore(s), directed by his Mad Men costar John Slattery.

Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel are the co-creators of Grimsburg, and serve as co-executive producers. Chadd Gindlin will showrun and also executive produce the animated series. Hamm also executive produces, alongside Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group, and Connie Tavel. Bento Box, which also produces Bob's Burgers, Central Park, and The Great North, is Grimsburg's animation studio.

Grimsburg is expected to premiere in 2023. Stay tuned to Collider for updates. Check out the trailer for Hamm's recent film, Confess, Fletch, below: