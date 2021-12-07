It looks like Mount Crumpit is closer than you think. This holiday season, fans can stay in the home of their favorite Christmas-hating character, The Grinch. In a collaboration with Dr. Suess Enterprises, vacation rental platform Vacasa has recreated the Grinch’s cave including a kitchen, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a library.

The cave is located just outside of Boulder, Utah and is actually carved into the side of a mountain. Each room is decorated with items belonging to the Grinch, such as his playable pipe organ, Santa costume and a kitchen stocked with Who-hash and Who-pudding. Furniture is styled after the Dr. Suess art style, with some modern decorations here and there to make the cave feel cozier.

Because of the remote location, Vacasa has issued a few tips for guests looking to book their holiday getaway. While some snacks are provided, guests will need to bring their own food for their entire stay, especially those with larger parties. Also, as the cave is located in a mountain, guests will need a car capable of handling the terrain. Vacasa recommends a crossover or larger for handling the trail. Finally, there is no internet connection or TV, but a landline phone is available on site.

Image via Vacasa

For fans unable to snag a booking in the comfy lair, there’s a stunning 3D tour available on Vacasa’s site. The tour showcases every nook and cranny of the carved-out lair with fun references to the beloved Dr. Suess book. The advertisement for the room includes a note from the Grinch himself stating,

“Mister Grinch, here. As we are all painfully aware, the most miserable time of the year approaches. Caroling, candy canes, and, of course, that constant, contagious Christmas cheer. Yuck. I myself, unlike every other Who, am getting out of town this year—far away from all the holiday hoopla with its fanatical, fantastical fa la la la la, la la la la-ing. Am I stealing Christmas again? Maybe. Am I visiting my Florida beach home? Don’t worry about it. Either way, good news for you. While I’m gone, you can stay in my cave.”

The multi-level, 5,700-square-foot cave is available to book for just $19.57 a night, a price based on the book’s publication year. Bookings are currently open for limited stays between December 13 through 23 on Vacasa’s website. You can check out the booking information and the 3D tour here.

