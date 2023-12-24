The Big Picture The Grinch is a beloved holiday character who has undergone changes over the years but remains relatable and enduring due to his deviousness and character development.

Dr. Seuss created the Grinch as a response to his own disillusionment with the commercialization of Christmas, using the character to critique consumerism and explore his own feelings about the holiday.

The Grinch has appeared in various forms, including books, TV specials, movies, and even a horror film, but his original message about the true meaning of Christmas remains intact despite his widespread commercialization.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is one of the greatest holiday classics, and Dr. Seuss's The Grinch is grumpy green guy is pretty much the word “ba-humbug” in monster form, whether it's the 1966 Grinch, the 2000 Grinch, the 2018 Grinch, or any of the Grinches in between. Whenever the holidays are upon us, the Whos are sure to be causing a ruckus with their annoyingly positive celebrations. This also means it's time to protect your Christmas decorations and gifts by knowing all there is to know about the one who's coming to steal them — and how he gradually changed over the years.

The beginnings of the Grinch is a grumpy story that’s more relatable than we’d like to admit, especially around the holiday season, and though he’s certainly had some changes since his first published appearance in 1955, the Grinch is a character that has withstood the test of time because of his delectable deviousness as well as his equally engrossing character development.

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! A grumpy hermit hatches a plan to steal Christmas from the Whos of Whoville. Release Date December 18, 1966 Main Genre Animation Director Chuck Jones , Ben Washam Cast Boris Karloff , June Foray Rating Not Rated Runtime 26 minutes

How the Grinch First Came To Be

Theodor Seuss Geisel was an interesting guy. His rhyme schemes tend to span the spectrum of ridiculous, and his art style lies somewhere between charming and creepy. It’s no wonder he became one of the most famous children’s book authors of all time, his name is not only a household one but he's also synonymous with wordplay and characters like the Cat in the Hat, the Lorax, and, of course, the Grinch. However, in the 1950s, he became somewhat disillusioned by Christmastime in general. Considering that Dr. Seuss was the mind behind The Lorax, a character and story which critiques capitalism and promotes environmentalism, it’s easy to see one of the reasons why Christmas became a sore spot for him: there isn’t a holiday more commercialized than Christmas. As Dr. Seuss said once in a 1957 interview with Redbook, he had caught sight of his Grinch-like countenance in the mirror one day while brushing his teeth and realized that, “[s]omething had gone wrong with Christmas…” It’s no mistake that the Grinch complains, “Why, for fifty-three years I’ve put up with it now!” and Dr. Seuss himself was 53 years old when he wrote the book. The Grinch represented a manifestation of Dr. Seuss’s own frustrations.

However, Dr. Seuss continues his explanation in the Redbook interview by saying that, “...or, more likely [something is wrong] with me. So I wrote the story about my sour friend, the Grinch, to see if I could rediscover something about Christmas that obviously I’d lost.” Dr. Seuss didn’t just use How the Grinch Stole Christmas to critique consumerism, he also made good use of the mirror that led to the book’s inspiration and took a look at why he felt that way. As we see in the book, the Whos definitely celebrate loudly and over-enthusiastically, but the Grinch is the one in the wrong. This is a lot of depth for a children’s book and for the author of it. Some of the best writing comes from a place of self-discovery that can only be unearthed through their creative medium.

As for the book itself, it started out with the alternative title, The Who and the Hoobub, but that was changed during rewrites of the book. The final product looks a lot different from the Grinch who collectively assume to know today. For one thing, the Grinch in the original book has white fur rather than green, and Cindy Lou Who also looks a lot different from her later counterparts. Dr. Seuss’s unique style is strong in this book, and not all of it was carried over to film and TV adaptations. The 1966 animated TV special of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! was directed by Chuck Jones and starred Boris Karloff as the voice of the Grinch and the narrator. Infamously, though it was based on a short story, the special added more details and plot to pad the runtime. The best example is when The Grinch saves the sled full of presents atop the mountain. This is a plot point original to the special that doesn't appear in the book.

Dr. Seuss’ the Grinch Has Evolved Over the Years

Close

Following the 1966 TV special, the Grinch resurfaced again for the next several decades in different forms. In 1977, another TV special was released for the spooky season, Halloween Is Grinch Night. The special served as a prequel to How the Grinch Stole Christmas, this time focusing on a pre-reformed Grinch as the villain of a shorter spooky tale. Five years later, in 1982, the short film The Grinch Grinches the Cat in the Hat attempted a crossover in which the Grinch is reminded of his evil nature and subjects the Cat in the Hat to his hijinks. The Grinch then made his first feature-length, live-action cinematic appearance with How the Grinch Stole Christmas in 2002 starring Jim Carrey which had its share of mishaps with Carrey’s costume and makeup. This time around, the Grinch is given an entire backstory on why he hates Christmas and the Whos are also given a story arc of their own thanks to how Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen) brings the true Christmas cheer back after their presents are stolen.

It wouldn’t be until 2018 that The Grinch would get his own feature-length film again, with Illumination’s animated movie, Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch, which delved even deeper into the Grinch’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) characterization and backstory. Four years later, the Grinch would appear in live-action again with the 2022 horror film The Mean One starring David Howard Thornton. In this version, the Grinch is reimagined as a killer played by David Howard Horton which horror fans would recognize as Art the Clown. Besides TV and film, the Grinch is featured in multiple books thanks to his resounding success over the years, and he even got a musical in 2020. He has become such a Christmas hero that his success has become the very thing that undermines what he represents in the modern day.

How the Grinch Contradicted His Own Message

Strangely enough, much like the fate of The Lorax, the Grinch exists in a position now that contradicts half of his original theme. Having been sold as a children's book character, a video game character, and that of one of the best Christmas movies, the Grinch is now a part of the very “NOISE, NOISE, NOISE, NOISE” that he condemns at the beginning of his story. Try entering the Christmas section of any store without seeing the Grinch’s curling smile, grabby hands, or mischievous tiptoeing. He’s here to steal your Christmas — so you better buy more, just in case.

Thankfully, the second half of the Grinch’s message still remains intact: that the holiday isn’t about the “packages, boxes, or bags,” nor is it about the decorations or any of the material gifts that the Grinch himself appears on — or even the Who hash! In the words of Dr. Seuss’s narrator, “Christmas perhaps means a little bit more.” This sentiment is just the kind of ray of hope that remains consistent even as Christmas continues to be commercialized, so much so that the Grinch himself has fallen prey to it. The Grinch is a classic character that will live on to teach the true, non-commercialized sentiment of the holiday season, that of joyously celebrating with friends and family, proving that, in the end, you really can’t steal (or sell!) Christmas.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

WATCH ON PEACOCK