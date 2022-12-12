I admit it, I’m a sucker for great themed entertainment. Between that, my love for holiday decorations, and the sarcastic streak that will always live inside of me, Grinchmas at Universal Studios Hollywood is a delightful way to celebrate the winter season. Through January 1, 2023, you can partake in all of the special limited offerings for all of the holiday festivities around the theme park, from food and drinks to entertainment.

For the duration of the season, Universal Plaza is decked out for the cheerful Whobilation, with the centerpiece being the 65-foot tall, beautifully decorated and lit Grinchmas tree. During the day, you can get into the Grinchmas spirit alongside various residents of Whoville, including Cindy-Lou Who, who leads story time for the younger visitors. You can pick up treats before getting in line to meet the Grinch himself (tip: the line is always long), or stop by to get a photo opp. with his dog Max. And you can even stop by the Whoville post office, where you can send out postcards with holiday messages. Once the sun goes down, you can experience the tree lighting ceremony, as the Grinch himself learns the true meaning of the holiday season, culminating in a beautiful moment with the shimmering tree, a snow flurry, and a feeling that encapsulates what this time of year is all about.

In addition to Grinchmas, there are also some cool offerings as part of Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The holiday season has definitely hit Hogsmeade, with festive decor around the shops and special fare at Three Broomsticks. I highly recommend not leaving without picking up a Hot Butterbeer, which is absolutely delicious and the perfect touch for the winter season. The Hogwarts Frog Choir is also a really fun a cappella performance that I would definitely add to the list of what to check out, before finally getting a chance to see The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle dazzling light projection show, featuring the music from the film series.

The thing that I really love about the holiday offerings that Universal Studios Hollywood has available is how it feels like you can have different experiences around the park. Depending on the area of the park that you’re in, there are some nice decorative touches, limited offerings, and fun activities and entertainment that provide something for everyone, but that also have enough merriment to send everyone home in a celebratory mood.

Here is a selection of photos that I took, when I recently had a chance to check everything out on behalf of Collider.

