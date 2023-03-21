If there’s one subject that cinema will always be able to cover is family dynamics—and, more specifically, how those dynamics sometimes fail miserably to work. This is the main theme of Gringa, a dramatic comedy that centers around a girl who decides to go after her estranged father. In order to tease the upcoming premiere, Gravitas Movies provided Collider with the chance to debut exclusively the trailer for the film, which we can now share with you.

The trailer for Gringa makes it clear who the title refers to: Marge (Jess Gabor) is a girl who constantly feels like she doesn’t belong anywhere. When she discovers that her father is in Mexico and not in prison like she was previously told, she decides to pay him a visit to see how that encounter might play out.

Judy Greer and Steve Zahn Play Parents With Wildly Different Approaches to Parenthood

The trailer also reveals that the bond that Marge will form with her father Jackson (Steve Zahn) won’t come easy. The man is an alcoholic who is reluctant to take up is parenting duties. Luckily, he is reined in by Elsa (Roselyn Sanchez), who seems to be the voice of reason within his house. The movie will also depict the struggles of Mini (Judy Greer), who does her best to be a great mother to Marge despite her daughter’s feelings of abandonment.

Gringa Will Be a Rollercoaster Ride of Emotions

Gringa will clearly deal with some serious issues, but the trailer also sets a light tone to the story, revealing that, much like life, it will be formed by funny, depressing, tender, and harsh moments. Sports movies fans also get a bonus storyline, since Gringa will also be about Jackson trying to save a rag-tag female soccer team from failure – which looks like it will be a major bonding element with his daughter.

The movie is co-directed by EJ Foerster and Marny Eng, who are making their feature film debut after working for many years at the movie industry. Foerster worked as a second unit director in huge titles like Godzilla, The Greatest Show, and The Twilight Saga, while Eng was a stunt coordinator in The BFG, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and most recently on The Last of Us. The screenplay is written by Patrick Hasburg, who created and wrote for hit 80s series 21 Jump Street.

Gringa premieres simultaneously on Demand and in theaters on April 21. You can watch the exclusive trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: