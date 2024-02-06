The Big Picture Sofia Vergara's performance in Griselda receives praise with the miniseries accumulating over 100 million hours viewed.

Yellowstone ranks in the top 10 most-watched series on Netflix again after being added to the platform.

Fool Me Once becomes one of the most watched Netflix series ever, with over 500 million hours viewed, knocking Queen Charlotte off the top 10 list.

It's a fact that we all love Sofia Vergara, but for the last two weeks that love has been translated into massive, palpable numbers. Netflix announced today that its new hit series Griselda spent another week as the most-watched English-language series in the world, and so far it has accumulated over 100 million hours viewed by subscribers. Vergara’s performance as a Colombian drug lord has been praised and the miniseries currently sits at an 88% approval rate at Rotten Tomatoes.

Even though it’s not a Netflix original, Yellowstone is already enjoying its third week among the top 10 most watched series on the platform. The Paramount+ show had immense popularity in its streaming home, but its addition to the Netflix catalog boosted its popularity once again and it made it to #8 this week, even though Season 1 is from 2018. The series is currently on a pretty long hiatus, and decisions are still being made about how the show will keep going without its main cast members.

With several new titles debuting over the last week, the Top 10 saw the inclusion of Alexander: The Making of a God (#2), The Tourist (#6), NASCAR: Full Speed (#9) and the new season of Young Sheldon (#10). Rounding up the Top 10 were American Nightmare (#3), Love On The Spectrum (#5) and The Brothers Sun (#7). Among the non-English shows, Doctor Slump managed to retain its #1 spot from last week while titles like Berlin and My Demon remain among the most watched even though they have premiered for quite some time.

‘Fool Me Once’ Kicks ‘Queen Charlotte’ From The Most-Watched Ever Series List

Additionally, after spending five weeks on the Top 10 most-watched Netflix series, limited series Fool Me Once made Netflix history: It became one of the most watched Netflix series ever, with over 500 million hours watched ever since it premiered on January 1. Due to that number, the Harlan Coben adaptation kicked Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story from the top 10, while Wednesday remains the streamer’s most watched series ever.

In the movie category, the Avengers of music gathered for The Greatest Night In Pop – the documentary about the making of hit song “We Are The World” and Netflix subscribers were there for it: The movie accumulated over 19 million hours viewed in less than a week. Animated movie Orion and the Dark came in close second with 15 million hours viewed. Rounding up the Top 5 are heist comedy Lift at #3, Deep Fear at #4 and The Postcard Killings at #5, while The Super Mario Bros. Movie (#8) quietly enjoys its 10th week among the ten most watched movies on Netflix.

Among the non-English movies, Badland Hunters is still the #1 most-watched movie for the second week, while Society of the Snow keeps drawing viewers in and is still the second most-watched movie of the week. However, people are still curious about Nowhere, the Spanish thriller that has spent a whopping 15 weeks among the most-watched titles of the streamer.

Check out the trailer for Griselda below, and stay tuned to Collider for updates.

Griselda Fleeing from Medellín to Miami, Griselda Blanco creates one of the most ruthless cartels in history. Release Date January 25, 2024 Creator Eric Newman, Carlo Bernard, Ingrid Escajeda, Doug Miro Cast Sofia Vergara , Alberto Guerra , Juliana Aidén Martinez , Martin Rodriguez , Jose Velazquez , Orlando Pineda Main Genre Crime Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

