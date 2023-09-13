The Big Picture Netflix's upcoming limited series, Griselda, tells the real-life story of queenpin Griselda Blanco, a ruthless cartel boss in Miami's criminal underworld.

Sofia Vergara is set to embody the role of Griselda Blanco, stepping out of her comfort zone and fully immersing herself in the character for an authentic representation.

The series highlights Griselda's elegance and the loyalty she inspired among her sicarios, while also showcasing her ruthless side through scenes of violence and intimidation.

As long as human civilizations have existed, there have always ruthless individuals who reign supreme over the criminal underworld. However, rising through the ranks of Miami's criminal underworld in the 1970s and '80s, there is a new boss in town, and she does not fit the generic profile. Netflix had previously revealed that a new six-episode limited series, Griselda, telling the real-life story of queenpin, Griselda Blanco was in the works. Attached to the project from the creators of Narcos is Sofía Vergara who is set to embody the cartel boss. The crime drama is set to hit the streamer in January 2024.

Per Entertainment Weekly, the first image shows the titular character sat in the backseat of a car, with Vergara looking out the window as the vehicle glides past establishment lights. The next set of images see Vergara fully stepping into the role, peeling back and revealing the more ruthless side of Griselda Blanco. In one image, she is seen with a bat in hand presumably set to offer a beat down. With a wry smile, Vergara is seen with bloodstains on her cheeks before an imposing image of the queenpin behind a desk. The other images set about highlighting her elegance while also hinting at the loyalty she inspired among her sicarios.

Griselda comes from the creators of Narcos including Eric Newman. The crime series had centered around the life of Colombian drug dealer, Pablo Escobar. In this upcoming limited series, the lady responsible for introducing cocaine smuggling to the kingpin himself takes center stage. In order to give an authentic representation of the lady known as the Cocaine Godmother, director Andrés Baiz revealed that Vergara had fully immersed herself in the role. "This was a chance to reinvent herself and step out of her comfort zone, which was very brave of her," Baiz said of Vergara, who made her name in comedies like Modern Family and Hot Pursuit. "She wanted a Griselda that didn't feel like Sofía Vergara, So for example, she had to learn how to smoke. Sofía had never smoked in her life… We came up with a bunch of questions. What are Griselda's dreams? What does she think about at night? What drives her?" he says.

The Creative Team for Griselda

Joining Vergara in Griselda are many of who previously worked in Narcos. The full call sheet includes Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, Paulina Davila, Gabriel Sloyer, and Juliana Aidén Martinez. Others include Martin Rodriguez, and José Zúñiga. Asides featuring in the title role, Vergara joins Carlo Bernard, André Baiz, Ingrid Escajeda, and Doug Miro as executive producers. Baiz will direct all six episodes of the limited drama series.

Griselda arrives Netflix in January 2024. Check out the images below:

