The Big Picture Griselda tops the English language list with 20.6 million views, becoming the #1 viewed series in 89 countries.

American Nightmare docuseries performs favorably with 13 million views in its second week on Netflix.

The Korean action-adventure film dominates the non-English charts with 14.3 million views, followed by Germany's "Sixty Minutes" with 13.5 million views.

It’s been a week filled with the binging of new titles, while others catch up on some of the most-talked-about productions over the last few months on Netflix. Proving that true crime is as captivating as it’s ever been, this week, the name on everyone’s lips was Griselda. The limited series led by Sofía Vergara and created by Eric Newman, tells the story of the titular Colombian drug lord who operated in Miami beginning in the 1970s. Audiences were captivated by the dramatized tale, with the title toppling the English language list #1 with 20.6 million views, which saw it easily climb to earn the status as the #1 viewed series in 89 countries and the top title of the week. An honorable mention can be tossed to the docuseries, American Nightmare which also performed favorably in its second week with viewers, nabbing 13 million views on the English language list.

As for English language films, the heist-comedy feature, Lift, is still performing well with Kevin Hart and co. bringing the laughs in F. Gary Gray’s latest project. Coming in at 17.4 million views, the movie was just ahead of Daniel Kaluuya’s directorial debut, The Kitchen. Now going into its third week on the streamer, Kaluuya’s post-apocalyptic drama accumulated 7.7 million views. Other big hits this week go to the continuing domination of Sam Esmail’s star-studded thriller Leave the World Behind, which after 52 days on the platform, has scored 136.3 million views, and the Adam Sandler-led animated flick, Leo, which is still hanging on to the #10 spot with 2.9 million views.

The Competition Heats Up In the Non-English Categories

Close

This week, the Korean action-adventure film, Badland Hunters dominated the non-English charts with 14.3 million views. A story of survival in a not-so-far-off dystopian future, the movie came in just ahead of Germany’s action flick, Sixty Minutes, which held down second place with 13.5 million views. Four weeks since its arrival, J.A. Bayona’s Academy Award-nominated feature Society of the Snow (Spain) continued its impressive track record, this week gaining the attention of 10.6 million views.

The Korean-language mystery series, The Bequeathed, was at the forefront of the non-English series list, gaining 3.1 million views. But, just behind it is Spain’s Money Heist spin-off series, Berlin, which continues to hold a tight grip on the competition. The successful title not only attained 2.8 million views on the Top 10 Non-English TV List, but it also broke through the Most Popular Non-English TV List at the #10 spot. Throwing it back to Korea, the country also saw a successful week for two new romantic dramas, Captivating the King and Doctor Slump, which collected 1.5 million views and 1.4 million views, respectively.

With February on the horizon, stay tuned to Collider for next week’s Netflix Top 10. Check out the trailer for Griselda below.

Griselda Fleeing from Medellín to Miami, Griselda Blanco creates one of the most ruthless cartels in history. Release Date January 25, 2024 Creator Eric Newman, Carlo Bernard, Ingrid Escajeda, Doug Miro Cast Sofia Vergara , Alberto Guerra , Juliana Aidén Martinez , Martin Rodriguez , Jose Velazquez , Orlando Pineda Main Genre Crime Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

Watch On Netflix