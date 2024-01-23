The Godmother is shaking things up in the Miami crime underbelly. Netflix’s upcoming crime thriller Griselda sees actress Sofia Vergara joining forces with the team behind Narcos and Narcos: Mexico to tell the story of one of the fiercest businesswomen who ruled the male-dominated drug cartel game in ‘70s and ‘80s Miami.

Based on a true story, Griselda follows single mother Griselda Blanco who hustled her way to building one of the most sought-after and profitable cartels in history. But her accomplishments come with a steep price - one that brings deadly consequences. It’s just a matter of time before she unwittingly places the people she loves, and herself, at grave risks in the hands of her fellow competitors.

Griselda premieres exclusively on Netflix on January 25, 2024. While waiting, check out the cast and characters of the show.

Sofía Vergara

Griselda

Sofia Vergara plays the titular character Griselda, a Colombian businesswoman known as “The Godmother” in the criminal underworld. With a combination of ruthless tactics and charm to navigate the male-dominated cartel business, Griselda’s accomplishment is considered a feat that many find unexpected - especially for a single mother like her. The character of Griselda is based on the real-life Griselda Blanco Restrepo, a crucial figure in establishing the cocaine trade between Colombia and major North American cities such as Miami, and New York, and supplying dealers in California. A four-time Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy nominee, Vergara swept the nation off thanks to her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the ABC sitcom Modern Family.

Martín Rodríguez

Rivi

Martín Rodríguez plays Rivi, Griselda’s right-hand man and feared hitman. With his charismatic demeanor, his charm is both captivating and chilling. Much like Griselda, Rivi is based on the real-life hitman Jorge “Rivi” Ayal-Rivera, considered to be Griselda’s top enforcer. Originally a car mechanic in Chicago, Rivi veered into a life of crime by stealing cars for chop shops. In 1979, a job that involved transporting used guns by truck led Rivi from Chicago to Miami, marking the beginning of his time in Griselda’s cartel. Audiences can check out Rodriguez in previous works such as Zanahoria and 27: The Cursed Club.

Juliana Aidén Martinez

June

Juliana Aidén Martinez takes on the role of June, Miami PD’s pioneering female intelligence analyst. With unwavering courage and determination, she is pulling all the stops to put an end to Griselda’s reign of violent crimes in the city. Martinez has previously showcased her acting shops in Tar Pit and The Blacklist.

Karol G (Carolina Giraldo)

Carla

Karol G, also known as Carolina Giraldo, takes on the role of Carla, a young woman who operates under Griselda’s orders, placing herself as one of Griselda’s key assets in the cartel. Similar to Vergara, Giraldo hails from Colombia. Giraldo initially made her mark in the industry as a singer and is now recognized as one of the most influential female artists in reggaeton and Latin trap. She boasts five Latin Grammy Awards and has been nominated for two Grammy Awards. Notably, her fourth album, Mañana Será Bonito, achieved immediate recognition as the first-ever Spanish-language album by a female artist to debut at No. 1 on the predominantly English-language U.S. Billboard 200. Prior to Griselda, Giraldo was in The Queen of Flow (La Reina del Flow).

Vanessa Ferlito

Carmen

Vanessa Ferlito takes on the role of Carmen, a former associate of Griselda’s during their time in the same trafficking circle. However, with Griselda’s burgeoning operations in Miami gaining prominence, Carmen decides to distance herself from her old partner. Ferlita gained prominence for playing Detective Aiden Burn in the first two seasons of CSI: NY and her recurring role as Claudia Hernandez in 24.

Paulina Dávila

Isabel

Paulina Dávila stars as Isabel, a friend of Griselda’s who relocates from Colombia to join Griselda’s operations. Hailing from Medellin, Colombia, Dávila has been involved in numerous national television productions in her home country and Mexico. She played the character Maria del Carmen in Liveforever, the final film by Colombian director Carlos Moreno. Dávila's recent work includes the Mexican thriller series Ella camina sola, where she takes on the role of the leading character, Carla.

Alberto Guerra

Dario

Alberto Guerra takes on the role of Dario, a mysterious stranger tasked with tracking down Griselda and returning her to Colombia. But what initially begins as a mission takes an unexpected, romantic turn when Dario finds himself entangled in a love affair with Griselda. Guerra kickstarted his acting journey with Telemundo’s Vale todo and subsequently appeared in Netflix series such as Crime Diaries: The Candidate and Narcos: Mexico.

Christian Tappan

Arturo Mesa

Christian Tappan plays Arturo Mesa, Griselda’s accountant from Medellin, who arrives in Miami to handle her business connections. Tappan’s acting career commenced at the young age of 5 when he was already involved in numerous television commercials. Over the years, he has built an extensive acting portfolio, featuring roles in productions such as The Five Juanas and The Great Heist.

Camilo Jiménez Varón

Rafa

Camilo Jiménez Varón stars as Rafa, a vicious figure employed by the Ochoa family, Colombia’s primary cocaine supplier. He’s responsible for teaching Griselda the art of drug smuggling. Varón previously appeared in projects such as The Queen and the Conqueror and Wild District.

Alberto Ammann

Alberto

Alberto Ammann takes on the role of Alberto, Griselda’s ex-husband who introduced her to the world of the cocaine trade. Ammann gained recognition for portraying the drug trafficker Pacho Herrera in the crime television series Narcos and Narcos: Mexico.

Orlando Pineda

Dixon

Orlando Pineda takes on the role of Dixon, Griselda’s eldest son. Just like any firstborn son, he’s often found looking for trouble, but he’s willing to take a bullet for his mother. Pindeda previously worked on projects such as Narcos: Mexico and Milagros de Navidad.

Jose Velazquez

Uber

Jose Velazquez stars as Uber, Griselda’s middle son. Just like his mother, Uber is just as cunning and witty. Velazquez can be seen in works like The Rookie and Action Royale.

Martín Fajardo

Ozzy

Martín Fajardo plays Ozzy, Grisleda’s youngest son who’s constantly spoiled. Fajardo previously appeared in Betty en NY and Now and Then.