One of television's most successful crime dramas, Narcos was a huge hit for Netflix as its global audience tuned in to see the inner workings of one of the world's most infamous drug kingpins Pablo Escobar. Now, two years after the conclusion of Narcos: Mexico, the team behind its success is back together, this time dramatizing the life of another of the world's most notorious cartel leaders: Griselda Blanco. Although there is no official link between the two shows canonically, it is clear that the same recipe used to make Narcos a triumph will be brought to Griselda, with Netflix clearly placing a lot of hope in the upcoming miniseries. So, with that in mind, and with promotional material now available, here is everything we know about Griselda so far.

The official release date for Griselda is January 25, 2024, which will make it one of Netflix's first big series of the year alongside 3 Body Problem which is also set to stream in January.

Where Can I Watch 'Griselda'?

Griselda, like the aforementioned 3 Body Problem, will be exclusively streaming on Netflix. For those without a subscription who will need one in time to see this promising biopic, a subscription with ads costs $6.99 per month, an ad-free subscription that supports one device costs $9.99 per month, and an ad-free version supporting two devices costs $15.49 per month.

Is There a Trailer For 'Griselda'?

The first teaser trailer for Griselda dropped on September 21.

Sofía Vergara's (Modern Family) intimidating voice-over, accompanied by a haunting score, dances over this teaser setting the tone for a tense and brooding narrative. With quick cuts flashing glimpses of the world we are about to enter, the teaser finds its summit when Griselda is first revealed in all of her glory, with the question posed, "Who is the one in charge?". Alongside this teaser, first-look promotional images were also released giving fans a taste of what to expect visually when Griselda finally debuts.

Who Is Starring In 'Griselda'?

Most notably, playing the titular drug queenpin is the talented Sofía Vergara. Fresh off her cameo role in the Will Ferrell-led comedy Strays, voicing Dolores the Couch, Vergara is most notable for her work in comedy, with her accumulating her biggest following off the back of her portrayal of Gloria in Modern Family. Griselda therefore marks a stark change in tone for Vergara, whose usual punchy comedic timing and character work lead her to take more lighthearted roles. The real-life Griselda Blanco was a notorious criminal whose work at the top of the cartel caused the deaths of almost 200 people, making Vergara an unexpected but exciting choice for the role.

Joining Vergara in Griselda's ensemble are the likes of Alberto Guerra (Ingobernable) as Dario, Vanessa Ferlito (Death Proof) as Maria Gutierrez, Martín Rodríguez (El Cuarto de Leo) as Rivi Ayala, Alberto Ammann (Narcos) as Alberto Bravo, Christian Tappan (The Great Heist) as Arturo Mesa, Gabriel Sloyer (Inventing Anna) as Diaz, José Zúñiga (Sound of Freedom) as Amilcar, and Juliana Aidén Martinez (The Blacklist) as June. Appearing in guest roles are Paulina Dávila (Savage Rhythm) as Carmen and Diego Trujillo (Proof of Life) as German Panesso.

What Is 'Griselda' About?

The official plot synopsis for Griselda reads:

"Griselda chronicles the real life of savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the 'Black Widow.'"

As is customary with stories of this nature, there are guaranteed to be high-octane action sequences and desperate moments of tension and betrayal all in the name of turning a narcotic profit. However, with Griselda a biopic miniseries, the expectation is that the non-business side of the woman behind the cartel will be discussed too, with the synopsis already noting her devotion as a mother. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out if any more plot information is released.

Who Is Behind 'Griselda'?

As mentioned previously, Netflix has brought back the triumphant team behind Narcos to work on another intense drug-based drama, with the likes of Eric Newman (Children of Men), Doug Miro (The Great Wall), Ingrid Escajeda (Silo), and Carlo Bernard (The Uninvited) as co-creators, with both Miro and Escajeda sharing the role of showrunner. Director of 12 episodes of Narcos, Andrés Baiz is also applying his talented eye to Griselda as series director. Executive producers on the series include Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda, Luis Balaguer (Hot Pursuit), and even Sofía Vergara herself taking on the role. The show is scored by the talented Carlos Rafael Rivera (The Queen's Gambit), with the miniseries having been shot by veteran cinematographer Armando Salas (Ozark).

How Many Episodes Of 'Griselda' Will There Be, And Where Was It Filmed?

Given its status as a miniseries, there will only be six total episodes in Griselda. Beginning back in January 2022, Griselda was shot in Los Angeles.

Other Sofía Vergara Performances To Watch While You Wait

As the time ticks away towards the January release date of Griselda, here are two other Sofía Vergara performances to keep you entertained.

Modern Family (2009-2020) - As Vergara's most iconic role to date, Modern Family is a long-running critically acclaimed comedy following the lives of three wholly unique but intertwined families. Starring the likes of Ed O'Neill (Married with Children) and Julie Bowen (Ed), the show won countless awards during its 11-year stay on our screens including 22 Primetime Emmys.

Strays (2023) - Vergara's most recent performance was as the voice of Dolores the Couch in the hilarious Strays. Following the revenge-driven mission of a group of stray dogs against one of their former owners, Strays boasts a star-studded cast including the likes of Will Ferrell (Anchorman), Jamie Foxx (Baby Driver), Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers), and, of course, Sofía Vergara herself. Although having just finished its theatrical run, Strays will soon be available to stream on Peacock, with it then coming to Prime Video after four months.

