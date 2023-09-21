The Big Picture Sofía Vergara trades comedy for drama as she takes on the role of Griselda Blanco, the ruthless leader of a profitable drug cartel in Netflix's upcoming series.

The teaser provides a glimpse into Griselda's life in 1970-80 Miami, showcasing her charm and power as she navigates the world of drug deals and family dynamics.

With a talented cast and the Narcos team behind it, Griselda promises to be a gripping crime drama that showcases a new side of Vergara's acting abilities.

After years of making people laugh on the small screen, Sofía Vergara is ready to show her ruthless side with Netflix's Griselda. The streamer unveiled the first teaser for their six-part limited series that sees the four-time Emmy nominee play the titular Griselda Blanco, the savvy leader of one of the most profitable cartels in history who mixed charm and viciousness in equal measure to rise to the top. A date is now set for when Vergara will make her dramatic debut, but it won't come until early next year on January 25.

Griselda will explore the life of the Columbian queenpin during the height of her powers in 1970-80 Miami as she balanced business and family. The teaser shows "The Godmother" in the midst of a deal. As sweeping shots of a tropical compound are shown, Vergara's voice cuts through as she teases the men around her about how addicted they are to her product. Flashes of pool parties and drug deals flash by as she hints at a partnership with them. When someone dares to ask who's in charge, however, the footage finally cuts to Vergara's Griselda as she gives the man a death stare that can only mean trouble.

Becoming Griselda brings Vergara into completely new territory for her career. She became a television sitcom star following the unprecedented run of success from Modern Family which saw her earn acclaim as the wife to Married With Children star Ed O'Neill's patriarch Jay Pritchett. Her other roles have mostly been in the realm of comedy too, with films like Hot Pursuit, Machete Kills, The Smurfs, and, most recently, Strays. Her role on broadcast television has only expanded in recent years after becoming a judge on America's Got Talent. Her turn in the Netflix crime drama couldn't be further from her usual fare. Blanco committed heinous acts and was implicated in over 200 murders all while putting on the facade of a loving mother. Expect a more frightening Vergara on-screen as she portrays Blanco's trail of destruction and death.

Netflix Gets the 'Narcos' Team Back Together for 'Griselda

With their newest crime drama, Netflix reunites with the Narcos team that brought them so much success before, including Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda, and Carlo Bernard as co-creators while Andrés Baiz executive produces and directs all episodes. Miro and Escajeda will serve as co-showrunners. Vergara will join a massive cast featuring Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, and Vanessa Ferlito alongside guest stars Carolina Giraldo, Fredy Yate, Paulina Dávila, José Zúñiga, Camilo Jiménez Varón, Julieth Restrepo, Gabriel Sloyer, Diego Trujillo, and Alberto Amann.

Griselda arrives next year on January 25 exclusively on Netflix. Check out the first teaser showing Vergara as Blanco below.