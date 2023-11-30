The Big Picture Sofia Vergara takes on a new role as Griselda Blanco, the woman behind the most profitable drug cartels, in Netflix's upcoming limited series Griselda.

Colombian singer Karol G joins the cast, bringing her acting skills to the complicated story of the Godmother's quest for power and territory control.

With showrunner Eric Newman, known for his work on Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, at the helm, audiences can expect a gripping and well-crafted portrayal of Griselda's rise and fall.

Sofia Vergara is ready to change Miami's criminal world in a new trailer for Netflix's Griselda, an upcoming limited series about the woman who created the most profitable drug cartels in history. Based on the rise and fall of Griselda Blanco, the story will be told across six episodes full of tension, action and unpredictable twists and turns. The world wasn't ready for Blanco's capacity to administrate a network of drug commerce so powerful it grabbed the attention of the competition surrounding her. When her empire got too big, several people around town needed to take it down.

The new trailer introduces one of the series' biggest guest stars, allowing audiences to take a first look at Karol G's character in the upcoming series. The Colombian singer has won four Latin Grammy Awards, while also receiving two nominations for Grammy Awards, and she's ready to expand her acting career with an appearance in Griselda. The artists behind hits such as "Bichota" and "Location" will be right at the center of the Godmother's complicated story, setting the stage for a local war in a quest to control the territory. No one will escape the consequences of selling drugs at a large scale.

Eric Newman, the showrunner behind Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, created the series, with Vergara herself attached as an executive producer. Newman's experience with the two series about the power struggles born within cartels that operate in the same place allowed him to explore the situation with a different perspective by making Griselda. Andres Báiz directed the six chapters of the limited series, after working with Newman when his two hit shows were made. If those productions are any indication as to how the project will turn out, the story of the Godmother is in good hands.

The Explosive Supporting Cast of Griselda

After years of being known for playing the friendly Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in Modern Family, Sofia Vergara will have fun while playing someone who was the complete opposite of that character. The story of Griselda will be brought to life by a supporting cast that includes Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan and Martín Rodríguez, as a ruthless woman who ensures her future by not letting anyone else get close to her position of power. Unfortunately for her, people involved in the same business as her won't let her control the territory for long, and those who want to see her dead will do everything in their power to accomplish their goal.

You can check out the new trailer for Griselda below. The series premieres on Netflix on January 25: