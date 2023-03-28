Fairy tales have been a mainstay of cinema from the very beginning, even before the classic classic Disney adaptations of the 1950s. Movies based on folklore have dominated the box office in every decade since, right up to 2022's Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Most of these movies are cute and family-friendly, but many of the original versions of the fairy tales were much darker, involving death, disfigurement, and all kinds of monsters. They were as much cautionary tales about a dangerous world as they were entertainment. The following movies remember that, tapping into the grim origins of these most iconic of stories.

10 'The Company of Wolves' (1984)

The Company of Wolves is a horror directed by Neil Jordan, based on the short story collection of the same name by Angela Carter. Set in a medieval village, it follows the dream-like journey of a young girl who confronts her deepest fears and desires through a series of macabre and erotic encounters with werewolves and other supernatural beings.

Jordan's masterful direction blurs the line between fantasy and reality, and stars Sarah Patterson, Angela Lansbury, and David Warner deliver mesmerizing, committed performances. Director Edgar Wrightdescribed it as one of Warner's "unforgettable roles".

9 'Snow White: A Tale of Terror' (1997)

Snow White: A Tale of Terror is a grim retelling of the classic fairy tale, starring Sigourney Weaver, Sam Neill, and Monica Keena in the lead role. Unfolding in a Gothic-inspired world, the film explores the twisted relationship between Snow White and her stepmother, who is not just jealous but also a witch with dark powers.

It portrays the story of Snow White in a more mature way, with elements of horror and suspense that make it stand out from other adaptations. Director Michael Cohn gets the most out of the picaresque Czech countryside where it was filmed, while designers Gemma Jackson and Marit Allen conjure up an immersive world of medieval finery, droughty halls, and shadowed corridors.

8 'The Lure' (2015)

The Lure is a musical horror about two mermaid sisters, Silver (Marta Mazurek) and Golden (Michalina Olszańska), who are discovered by a rock band and taken to perform at a nightclub. As they become popular, the sisters must navigate their new surroundings, the temptations of the human world, and their own dark and dangerous impulses.

Director Agnieszka Smoczyńska takes Hans Christian Andersen's The Little Mermaid but sets it in late '80s communist Poland. It becomes a study of that society just as much as of the two mermaids. The best part is the way it uses the music to add to the themes and story. The soundtrack ranges from disco to opera, synth-pop to punk, cleverly taking the "siren song" idea to its logical conclusion.

7 'Tale of Tales' (2015)

Salma Hayek, Vincent Cassel, and John C. Reilly star in this stunning dark fantasy directed by Matteo Garrone and adapted from a collection of fairy tales by Giambattista Basile. It weaves together three stories of love, lust, and betrayal, all interconnected by a common thread of magic and mystery.

Each tale is unique and visually striking, with breathtaking scenery, intricate costumes, and extraordinary creatures. Garrone has said that he wanted to use this fantastical setting to explore modern themes: "plastic surgery; the frenzied desire to have a child; the conflict between generations; the painful passage from adolescence to adulthood."

6 'Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters' (2013)

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters is a comedy horror featuring Jeremy Renner and Gemma Arterton as the titular siblings, who are now all grown up and working as professional witch hunters. They must confront an evil coven that threatens to destroy humanity, encountering all manner of monsters along the way.

With its mix of humor, gore, and action, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters makes for a fun popcorn movie. Director Tom Wirkola takes an impish delight in upending the tropes of the original story.

5 'The Brothers Grimm' (2005)

The Brothers Grimm were a real pair of academics who went around Europe in the 19th century collecting fairytales, but director Terry Gilliam gleefully revises their story to include the beasts and magic from their own stories.

The film follows the brothers (played by Matt Damon and Heath Ledger) as they travel from village to village, using their wit and cunning to deceive superstitious locals into believing they can defeat supernatural creatures. However, their skills are put to the test when they encounter a real-life enchanted forest ruled by a powerful evil queen.

4 'Gretel and Hansel' (2020)

Gretel and Hansel is a stylish and atmospheric film starring Sophia Lillis and Sam Leakey as the siblings who venture into the woods in search of work and food. However, they soon encounter a mysterious and sinister woman who offers them shelter and food, but at a terrible cost.

In contrast to the action of Hansel & Gretel Witch Hunters, Gretel and Hansel is a slow-burning horror à la The Witch, with realistic performances and ever-rising tension. It succeeds because Lillis brings depth to her character, making Gretel a compelling and complex heroine.

3 'Hunted' (2020)

Hunted is a harrowing horror from Vincent Paronnaud, co-director of Persepolis. Eve (Lucie Debay) embarks on a solo camping trip in the woods, only to be abducted by a mysterious man (Arieh Worthalter). What follows is a deadly game of cat-and-mouse, with Eve using her survival instincts to try and outsmart her captor. It's a classic fairytale plot, but Paronnaud sets it in the present day.

Paronnaud's direction creates a claustrophobic atmosphere, with stunning cinematography that captures the eerie beauty of the forest. It starts out as a survival horror, with an emphasis on the danger posed by the natural environment, but the plot escalates from there, morphing into a bloody, satisfying tale of revenge.

2 'Good Manners' (2017)

This Portuguese film centers on Ana (Marjorie Estiano), a young woman hired as a nanny for Clara (Isabél Zuaa), a wealthy pregnant woman who lives alone in a luxurious apartment. As the pregnancy progresses, strange and unsettling events begin to occur, revealing a supernatural secret.

Good Manners is fundamentally a monster movie, but an unusually sensitive one, exploring themes of motherhood, class, and prejudice. Filmmakers Juliana Rojas and Marco Dutra skillfully mash genres together. As one reviewer put it: it's art house meets slaughterhouse.

1 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Pan's Labyrinth is a masterpiece of a film directed by the visionary Guillermo del Toro. Set in post-Civil War Spain, the story follows Ofelia (Ivana Baquero), a young girl who escapes into a magical world of her own imagination to cope with the horrors of war and her cruel stepfather, Captain Vidal, portrayed brilliantly by Sergi López.

The film draws heavily on various fairy tales. Del Toro has said that he spent years collecting myths and legends that later influenced the movie. "I realized one of the themes that repeated itself over and over and over again [in these fairy tales] was the theme of choice," Del Toro explains. "Choice as a way of defining your destiny. And I thought this is a way to illuminate it." The result is a moving parable, overflowing with sophisticated ideas and some of the best monster design in movie history.

