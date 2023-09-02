The 1970s was a fertile decade for cinema. The demise of the Hays Code and the loosening of the restrictions of the studio system gave filmmakers more free rein to explore darker and more violent stories. As a result, the New Hollywood movement came to the fore, pioneered by directors like Martin Scorsese, Brian De Palma, and Paul Schrader.

This cohort of storytellers produced many gritty masterpieces, films that were more true to life and not afraid to abandon all hints of a happy ending. The best of them were highly influential and remain watchable today. These are some most intense of them all, according to the users of r/movies, the largest film subreddit.

10 'Dog Day Afternoon' (1975)

Image via Warner Bros.

This crime film directed by Sidney Lumet was user Traditional-Goat1773's pick for the grittiest movie of the decade. It's based on a real-life bank robbery gone wrong. Set over a single scorching summer day in Brooklyn, the story follows Sonny Wortzik (Al Pacino), a volatile yet sympathetic character who, along with his accomplice Sal (John Cazale), botches a heist.

RELATED: The 10 Best Low-Budget Horror Movies, According to Reddit

The two would-be criminal masterminds inadvertently find themselves in a tense hostage situation. As the police surround the bank and the media frenzy escalates, Sonny's motivations and complex personal life come to light, and he reveals himself to be a surprisingly layered figure. ​​​​​​

9 'The Warriors' (1979)

Image via Paramount Pictures

"This was my first thought [for a gritty '70s movie]" said user ZombieJesus1987. Indeed, The Warriors is a lean, mean, violent film about a Coney Island gang who are falsely accused of murder after a citywide summit meant to unite the various factions goes awry. With a price on their heads and every other gang in the city out for revenge, the Warriors must navigate through enemy territory, encountering a series of colorful and dangerous adversaries along the way.

RELATED: The 10 Best 'Stoner Noir' Movies, Ranked

On release, The Warriors was panned by most reviewers, but its critical standing has improved dramatically since then and it has since become a cult film. It has been particularly praised for its anarchic spirit and stylized depiction of a dystopian New York City.

8 'Mikey and Nicky' (1976)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Polymath Elaine May is most well-known for her comedies, but one of her best movies as a director is this harsh crime drama. John Cassavetes is Nicky, a small-time criminal seeking refuge from the mob. He reaches out to his lifelong friend Mikey (Peter Falk) for help, igniting a nightlong odyssey through the streets of Philadelphia. As the two men reminisce about their shared past, tensions rise, revealing underlying resentments and vulnerabilities.

RELATED: The 10 Most Suspenseful Movies of All Time, According to Reddit

Mikey and Nicky is raw and authentic, with most of the dialogue improvised by the actors. It's an intriguing outlier in May's filmography, blurring the line between dark comedy and mob drama. "[It's] one of the most underrated gangster films of all time," said Redditor Chrawnatrash.

7 'Assault on Precinct 13' (1976)

Image via Turtle Releasing

Several Redditors praised this suspenseful action thriller from director John Carpenter. It takes place in a nearly abandoned police precinct in Los Angeles, where a ragtag group of individuals is forced to defend themselves against a relentless onslaught of violent gang members. As they fortify their position and engage in intense shootouts, a sense of camaraderie and shared desperation emerges among the unlikely allies.

Assault on Precinct 13 is essentially an urban Western, relocating the story of movies like Rio Bravo to contemporary LA. It works thanks to Carpenter's minimalist yet muscular filmmaking. Not to mention, it looks fantastic, despite having been made on a shoestring budget. The film received mixed reviews on release but has since been recognized as one of the best action movies of the '70s.

6 'The Deer Hunter' (1978)

Image via Universal Pictures

The Deer Hunter is a powerful study of the lingering traumas inflicted by the Vietnam War. Set in a small Pennsylvania town, the film follows three close friends, Michael (Robert De Niro), Steven (John Savage), and Nick (Christopher Walken), both before they leave for their tour of duty and after they return.

It's a powerful, vital film, all the more impressive for having been made just a few years after the end of the Vietnam War. The performances are amazing across the board; particularly from Walken and Meryl Streep. "Incredible movie. I cried for days!" said user Living_on_Tulsa_Time.

5 'Taxi Driver' (1976)

Image via Columbia Pictures

"You talkin' to me?" Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) is a lonely and disturbed Vietnam War veteran who takes up a job as a taxi driver on the mean streets of New York City. As he journeys through the city's underbelly, he becomes increasingly disillusioned with the moral decay and corruption he witnesses.

Taxi Driver is one of Scorsese's finest projects, and perhaps the most unrelenting character study of the 1970s. De Niro also fires on all cylinders, and his performance has rightly been canonized as one of the greatest of all time. User GymSlime praised the "atmosphere and urban decay on display".

4 'The Taking of Pelham One Two Three' (1974)

Iamge via United Artists

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three revolves around an audacious, meticulously planned scheme by a group of criminals led by the enigmatic Mr. Blue (Robert Shaw) to take control of a New York City subway train, Pelham 123, and hold its passengers' hostage for a hefty ransom. Walter Matthau stars as the world-weary Transit Police officer tasked with negotiating with the hijackers and ensuring the passengers' safety.

"[I] was just blown away by how engaging the movie feels, almost like a 1970s Speed," said Redditor Disc81. "Yeah, [it] really is so great. And as a lifelong [New Yorker], the geography is actually pretty damn realistic," added user tinooynk.

3 'The Panic in Needle Park' (1971)

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Panic in Needle Park centers on the tumultuous relationship between Bobby (Al Pacino), a small-time hustler, and Helen (Kitty Winn), both of whom become addicted to heroin. Director Jerry Schatzberg takes an unvarnished approach to the storytelling, laying bare the bleakness of the situation. Pacino more than rises to the occasion, delivering an authentic, vulnerable performance.

"It’s so crazy that Needle Park was Pacino’s first real film role ever (I think he’d only had a 2-minute scene in another movie before). He has so much charisma in this one, no wonder Coppola was willing to risk his job just to hire him for The Godfather," said Redditor idunnobutchieinstead.

2 'Mean Streets' (1973)

Image via Warner Bros.

Another Scorsese gem, Mean Streets stars Harvey Keitel as Charlie, a low-level mobster torn between his loyalty to his neighborhood and his desire for a better life. He operates in Little Italy alongside his reckless and hot-headed friend Johnny Boy (Robert De Niro), whose impulsive behavior frequently puts them in perilous situations. Charlie struggles to balance his responsibilities to his family and the criminal world, and his growing relationship with an epileptic woman named Teresa (Amy Robinson) further complicates matters.

Mean Streets paints a vivid portrait of characters grappling with their desires and limitations in a world defined by codes of honor and violence. Scorsese's distinct directorial style, marked by dynamic camerawork and a rock 'n' roll soundtrack, infuses the film with an infectious energy. "It's the best," said user librarianhuddz simply.

1 'Scum' (1979)

Image via GTO

Scum, directed by Alan Clarke, is a harrowing portrayal of life within a British borstal—a type of juvenile detention center. Ray Winstone plays Carlin, a young inmate struggling in this dehumanizing environment.

Carlin resists the authority of both the oppressive guards and the established hierarchy among the inmates, in the process becoming a lightning rod for conflict and rebellion. The film pulls no punches, serving up a blunt depiction of violence and despair. "Doesn't get any more gritty [than this]," said user pencilrain99.

NEXT: 10 Actors Whose Final Film Was a Fitting End to Their Career, According to Reddit