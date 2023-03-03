As we rejoin our favorite bounty hunter for a third season of The Mandalorian on Disney+, we find our masked hero, Mando (Pedro Pascal) a.k.a. Din Djarin, set out to make good on his oath to redeem his status within his sacred clan and shed Chapter 17's "The Apostate" label. On his journey to the living waters beneath the mines of Mandalor to prove that "this is the way," we also get reintroduced to his diminutive travel companion, Grogu, who is still safe and sound after several brushes with death in Season 2. And we’d like to reiterate, his name is "Grogu," and you should probably call him that if you don't want to get on Din Djarin's bad side.

It turns out that calling him by any other name will make Mando get a tad hot under the collar. It's not "kid," "little one," or "the critter." It's not even "Baby Yoda"! It's Grogu, and he deserves to be called by his name. Our anti-hero seems to have become very protective of Grogu as we head into Season 3, and there's a good reason for it. As Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) found out pretty quickly in the premiere.

The Turning Point in Din and Grogu's Relationship

It shouldn't be forgotten that the whole reason that Din has been exiled is that he broke the cardinal oath of the Mandalor and removed his beskar steel helmet in the Season 2, Chapter 16 finale entitled, "The Rescue". He came pretty darn close in Season 2, Episode 4's, "The Siege" when he lifts the helmet far enough to take a sip of his drink, exposing his chin and lips. But for the first time since before he committed his life to the way of the Mandalor as a child, Din reveals his face. It's a powerful moment as the two have been through so much together, and it is time to hand Grogu off to Luke Skywalker to continue his studies as a Jedi-in-training.

Before he hands his friend off to Luke, Grogu reaches out and touches Din's helmet yearning to know what the face that is hidden behind the mask looks like. Din obliges, slowly lifting his helmet while locking eyes with his new close friend, who was once considered to be little more than cargo. Grogu reaches out again to touch Din's face before being taken away only to exchange one final gaze like a father would look at his son. It's the most emotionally driven scene that you will likely ever experience in the Star Wars Universe, and Director Jon Favreau clearly wants to make sure we didn't forget that poignant moment as they begin a new journey together in Season 3.

A Trip to Nevarro to See an Old Friend

After taking a seat in Din's lap during their journey to the burgeoning independent spur trade world of Nevarro, the two stroll (well one strolls, the other floats in a small pod) through the town's bustling center. There is a statue prominently displayed in the town plaza of another callback, IG-11, to observe before they meet with their old friend, Greef Karda, who has landed on his feet as the sartorially sensational "High" Magistrate of Nevarro. This is when Greef makes his first mistake. As they make their way back to the stately confines of his office, Greef refers to Grogu as "the little one" when referring to an offer that Din and Grogu take up residence in Nevarro and become the town's Marshal. Din doesn't mince words in his sharp reply, stating, "Grogu! His name is Grogu."

Give Grogu His Respect

Okay, so that is how it's going to go down from this point forward. If you are going to disrespect Grogu then you are also disrespecting the most badass bounty hunter in the galaxy. And we're absolutely here for it! "Baby Yoda" is too 2021, and Greef finds out the hard way while gloating about his accomplishments and the rise of the new Nevarro. Truthfully, Grogu isn't helping things much as he is spinning in Greef's office chair like a child on "take your kid to work day," but Greef again dismisses Din's companion as, "the little critter." Like a put-out dad, Din abruptly stops the spinning chair and admits that their second alliance "is complicated", but that doesn't change the fact that Din sees Grogu as not only his equal and friend, but possibly something far greater than he will ever be — a Jedi.

