Many of us Star Wars fans are relishing in the yearly tradition of greeting one another on this auspicious day with a hearty, “May the fourth be with you,” but — unsurprisingly — Google is taking things a step further. For those wanting to get an extra piece of cuteness out of the day, head to Google where the most precious being in all the galaxy awaits to show off his latest learnings.

Simply type in “Grogu” or “Baby Yoda” into the search bar and everyone’s favorite green child pops up at the bottom right-hand of the screen. Give him a ‘lil tap, and he’ll show off his powers of The Force. Suddenly, he manipulates the lineup of photos at the top, causing them to come crashing down by his feet. Not satisfied with his magnificent work? Tap him again, and he continues to tear apart Google one paragraph at a time.

As if casting Pedro Pascal to star in their now-hit series The Mandalorian wasn’t enough, Disney+ doubled down on the production, bringing in Grogu (also known as Baby Yoda or The Child) to melt our hearts. Over the last three seasons, we’ve seen Mando and Grogu go on numerous missions together with the tiny tot saving them time after time and getting into his fair share of mischievous trouble. The baddie blastin’ duo also appeared in the Star Wars off-shoot series The Book of Boba Fett, finally reunited after sharing a tearful “farewell for now” in the second season of The Mandalorian.

Has Google Done This Before?

If you’re having a spell of déjà vu and feel as though Google has done something similar in the past, then you’d be correct! Back in late October when the world was caught up in the captivating first season of the Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, the search engine paid homage to a viral video shared between two of the leading stars. A TikTok video saw Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke, who star as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, respectively, playing a question-and-answer game in which they shared their favorite drink. We’ll never forget the disarming way that D’Arcy answered “A Negroni. Sbagliato…with prosecco in it” and to celebrate the unforgettable moment, Google cheers'd the moment on their front page.

As for when Grogu will take a break from using The Force on Google, it isn’t entirely clear so you’ll want to hurry over to harness his powers while you still can. May the fourth be with you! Check out the D'Arcy and Cooke video below.