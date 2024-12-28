Sicko cinema has been alive and well in 2024, but by no means are disgusting movies a new phenomenon. What’s perhaps new are the lengths that movies have to go to if they want to shock or disgust viewers, because standards change, stomachs grow stronger, and the world – arguably – keeps on getting filthier. Maybe that can contribute to the feeling that recent works of horror, dark comedy, or bizarre fantasy/science fiction are more sickening.

If one is allowed to retort, you can go back to the 1980s and find some truly disgusting movies. The following are among the very grossest, often thanks to the practical effects they employed, the bizarre stories they explored, the taboo subjects they touched upon, or the sorts of genres they pushed the boundaries of (lots of horror movies here, for example, but not just limited to that genre). Rather than being ranked by quality, they're ranked by grossness, starting with the pretty gross and ending with the positively disgusting.

10 'The Evil Dead' (1981)

Directed by Sam Raimi

Image via New Line Cinema

Though it came early in the decade and was later – arguably – topped, it would still feel wrong to not give a mention to The Evil Dead for present ranking purposes. This goes pretty far over the top as far as B-movies go, and while Evil Dead 2 did technically get bloodier and wilder, The Evil Dead still feels grosser because it’s more intimate; “grounded” might not be the best word, but less of it’s played for laughs.

People go to an isolated cabin, demonic possessions start happening, and then horrific violence follows. All sorts of things get sliced off and crushed, and there’s an unspeakably huge amount of blood and other bodily fluids here. Sure, The Evil Dead might not be realistic, but there is something uniquely sick about it all, and it still retains some of its power to alarm.

9 'Videodrome' (1983)

Directed by David Cronenberg

Image via Universal Pictures

To be fair, not all David Cronenberg movies involve body horror, as some of his best films – especially those made since 2000 – are more definable as crime/thriller/drama movies (see A History of Violence and Eastern Promises). Videodrome, though, is one of his best-known works of body horror, and it explores violence, sex, and the media all at once in a uniquely horrifying way.

Videodrome doesn’t mess around, and trying to explain some of the stuff that goes down here is futile. The film has the most impact the blinder you are when you enter into it, for better or worse. It’s pretty sick stuff, sure, but with a purpose, and it also ends up working exceptionally well as a very distinctive sort of out-there piece of psychological horror.

8 'Flesh + Blood' (1985)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

Image via Orion Pictures

Taking a little break away from horror for a while, Flesh + Blood does indeed have considerable quantities of those substances to offer throughout its somewhat/almost lengthy runtime. It’s a savagely violent and intentionally grimy film that tells a historical adventure story of sorts, but one that refuses to have many sympathetic characters. They live in a rough world, ravaged by war and social inequality, and so they lash back.

It's a Paul Verhoeven film, so of course, the whole thing isn't going to hold back when it comes to violence, and the sexual content – a lot of it also intending to shock – feels pretty full-on. It’s not one of the director’s best films, but it is likely his most alarming English-language film, outdoing the likes of slightly more approachable movies like RoboCop, Total Recall, and (even) Starship Troopers.

7 'The Thing' (1982)

Directed by John Carpenter

Image via Universal Pictures

And now, back to horror: one of the most famous of the 1980s, at that. The Thing has to be considered among the grosser movies of its decade, even if the graphic scenes are relatively infrequent (or at least most situated in the film’s back half). It’s a quality-over-quantity kind of deal, because of the shocking and gross things that happen, most prove hard to forget, once seen.

Much thanks can be given, in this department, to Stan Winston and his team working on the special effects, with the shape-shifting alien in The Thing being one of the scariest extra-terrestrial creatures in cinema history as a result. The Thing is more than a gorefest, of course, owing to how suspenseful and paranoid it gets as it goes along, but its commitment to being gooey, bloody, and utterly alien is undeniably worthy of praise.

6 'Society' (1989)

Directed by Brian Yuzna

Image via Wild Street Pictures

The eye-catching poster for Society has a young blond woman pulling her face off in a way that’s stylized, sure, but still pretty revolting. It’s utterly PG-rated compared to what comes in the actual film of Society, with many of the most extreme moments of body horror saved for the final act, meaning that there are two reasons not to go into too much detail.

One, running through just what makes Society gross would probably count as spoiling things, and two, it’s not exactly clear how much can be said here without content warnings being given out. It’s hard to like all of Society, but easy to respect the brazen places it goes to. If you think you’ve seen it all when it comes to B-grade movies from the 1980s, but haven’t seen this one, maybe you ought to.

5 'The Fly' (1986)

Directed by David Cronenberg

Image via 20th Century Fox

The Fly is as much of a no-brainer to get mentioned here as The Thing, and is perhaps even grosser throughout than that 1982 film. There’s something more sickly here, owing to such a horrible thing happening to just one person. The isolation, the dramatic way his body changes, and the way that each scene has things get a little more unpleasant for him and the audience… it’s all skin-crawling.

If someone wanted to call The Fly the cream of the crop as far as body horror movies go, that’d be a fair call. However, also like The Thing, this movie isn't just about blood and guys. The Fly is also deeply sad and powerful because of the way it explores the dynamics between just a few characters. It’s an aching, human film about losing one’s humanity in a rather literal way, and the whole thing concludes on an absolute gut-punch of an end note.

4 'Tetsuo: The Iron Man' (1989)

Directed by Shinya Tsukamoto

Image via Kaijyu Theatre

Maybe Tetsuo: The Iron Man could be called an all-time great science fiction film, but labeling it as a genuinely approachable sci-fi film would be an impossibility. This one has gross content, but feels all the more sickening due to its relentless style. It’s such a loud, shaky, in-your-face, endlessly industrial movie that feels like getting beaten up with metal while trying to watch a movie where metal also plays a role narratively, here ruining one man’s life.

Tetsuo: The Iron Man is about a person turning more and more metallic, but the story itself takes a back seat to the experience that Tetsuo: The Iron Man has to offer. It’s dizzying and, so long as you don’t throw up from all the movement, noise, and grisly visuals, it’s also a pretty cool movie; the fact it was thrown together and done on a low budget certainly adds to that level of appreciation.