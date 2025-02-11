There are a few things that can make a movie qualify as gross. If something is intensely gritty and realistic in an uncompromising way, there’s naturally going to be a level of dirtiness and/or griminess aesthetically. A movie could be gross because it’s gory, or maybe it’s something that wants to provoke, shock, or alarm those who dare to watch it. Sometimes, a gross movie might be all of the above.

Gross does not equal bad, though, because a bunch of the following movies are pretty great, while also being pretty gross. Also, if you couldn’t already tell, this kind of gross is different from what’s the highest-grossing, so no, there won’t be any mentions of blockbusters like Titanic or Jurassic Park here. Money has no place here. This ranking is more a realm for bodily fluids, dirt, mud, and alien sights/sounds. Things will get squishy.

10 'Delicatessen' (1991)

Directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Marc Caro