For obvious reasons, super gross movies aren’t going to be for everyone, and even those who don’t mind gross movies are probably going to have times when they'd rather not experience something shocking. But it’s the sign of a healthy art form if boundaries are tested, pushed, or even obliterated, because otherwise, things run the risk of feeling too stagnant.

To weaken the argument that modern-day movies aren’t as daring or provocative as films of old, here are some movies that were released in the first decade of the 21st century, all dealing with taboo subjects and/or displaying shocking sights. These all rank among the grossest movies of the 2000s, encompassing the horror, dark comedy, sci-fi, and action genres, and are best watched on as empty a stomach as possible.

10 'Love Exposure' (2008)

Directed by Sion Sono