It’s difficult to single out one decade in cinema history as being the grossest. It’s easy to disqualify earlier decades, back when sensibilities seemed to be a little different and censorship was more widespread. But by the 1980s, at least, movies seemed unafraid to push boundaries, get gooey, and gross audiences out; you can even see it with relatively mainstream movies by this point, like The Thing and The Fly.

But people get used to seeing sickening things on screen, and what counts as gross keeps shifting. So, while certain movies from the 1980s can be appreciated as gross and shocking for their time, equivalent releases from more recent times go even further in their quests to elicit similar responses. Take the 2010s, for example, and the following movies, which rank as some of the strangest, grossest, and (arguably) most disturbing of the decade in question.

10 'The Lighthouse' (2019)

Directed by Robert Eggers

Image via A24

If you want to be genuinely scared by a Robert Eggers movie, The Lighthouse might let you down to some extent, even if it can be psychologically tense and persistent in its depiction of a disturbing atmosphere. The characters are in a nightmarish situation, sure, given they're lighthouse keepers stuck on a tiny island with only each other for company, but watching their miserable situation is darkly funny and genuinely quite entertaining.

Still, it’s in the details where The Lighthouse gets gross. The violence might be infrequent, but when it’s there, it’s in-your-face and squirm-inducing. Also, The Lighthouse is an oppressively dirty-looking and darkly sexual movie, and so everything compounds to make it feel as though it’s a film that wants you to crave a shower once it’s over.

9 'The House That Jack Built' (2018)

Directed by Lars von Trier

Image via IFC Films

Famed provocateur Lars von Trier showed no signs of slowing down his provocative ways in 2018, when he made The House That Jack Built. Like with The Lighthouse, there is a dark sense of humor at play here that can mitigate some of the more alarming elements… but never entirely, because this bizarre serial killer film is still frequently alarming and consistently uneasy.

The serial killer here is the titular Jack, and the film kind of puts you in his headspace in a way that’s very unnerving, not to mention surreal (at least eventually). The House That Jack Built really is quite all over the place and not always horrifying if you have a dark sense of humor, but the fact that it doesn’t shy away from scenes of grisly murder – all from a very disturbed point of view – does mean it’s pretty confronting at times.

8 'Terrifier' (2016)

Directed by Damien Leone

Image via Dread Central

The Terrifier series reaches new heights of grossness and depravity with each release, with the original doing a good job of setting such a demented precedent. It’s less successful as an actual movie, admittedly, given Terrifier lacks much by way of story or memorable characters, aside from Art the Clown, who is instantly memorable here. But that story? It’s just kind of him killing people for a while and then the movie ends.

Terrifier 2 and Terrifier 3 both gave you more of a reason to care about Art's victims, and had some more interesting narrative elements to boot. So they're better as “films,” and they're arguably even better when judged for their shock value. But Terrifier (2016) is the only one of the bunch that came out in the 2010s, and it’s still quite full-on, so here it sits, still deservedly.

Terrifier Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Director Damien Leone Cast David Howard Thornton , Jenna Kanell , Samantha Scaffidi , Catherine Corcoran Runtime 86 Minutes

7 'Hard to Be a God' (2013)

Directed by Aleksei German

Image via Artisan Entertainment

It’s hard to watch Hard to Be a God, as it forces you into a world that’s miserable, dirty, and violent, and then makes you stay there for close to three hours all up. That world is also quite literally a different planet; one some scientists from Earth travel to seemingly to “help” the people who live on it get out of their equivalent of the Medieval era.

But then the scientists play God, they exploit the people of this planet, and things just become more chaotic for everyone involved. Hard to Be a God is an admirable endurance test of a movie, and could well also stand as one of the most intense and gritty science fiction films ever made. It’s not to be entered into lightly, or watched as breezy late afternoon entertainment, that’s for sure.

Hard to Be a God Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Director Aleksey German Cast Leonid Yarmolnik , Aleksandr Chutko , Yuriy Tsurilo , Evgeniy Gerchakov Runtime 177 Minutes

6 'Killer Joe' (2011)

Directed by William Friedkin

Image via LD Entertainment

William Friedkin’s older movies still hold up and prove somewhat shocking when watched today; take the intensely real and psychological horror of The Exorcist, or the white-knuckle thrills and action scenes found in To Live and Die in L.A. But Killer Joe shows the filmmaker was still willing to push boundaries and go further than before even when he was in his 70s, as this 2011 film is arguably his most harrowing.

To go into details would be crossing a line into potential offensive territory, and it would also be doing a disservice to the slow-burn nature of the film and its story, but Killer Joe is undoubtedly disturbing and doesn’t care about your sensibilities. It’s bold, big, and stripped back, somehow all at once, and boasts a performance that might well be Matthew McConaughey’s best to date (or at least his most distinctive/out-there).