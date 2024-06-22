The Big Picture Grosse Pointe Blank merges romance, suspense, and dark humor, providing a mature take on espionage themes.

The film deconstructs assassin mythology while offering a realistic depiction of espionage and midlife crisis anxieties.

Grosse Point Blank and Hit Man share a lot of similarities, mainly in how they twist the usual assassin movie to become a heartwarming rom-com as well.

Richard Linklater is a filmmaker who has succeeded by adding a level of emotional authenticity to his projects that is rarely seen in mainstream Hollywood films. Movies like Boyhood, the Before trilogy, and even Dazed and Confused reject the standard narrative arcs that audiences have come to expect; rather, these films feel like “slice of life” projects that focus on realistic conversations between characters that feel like real people. While Linklater’s latest film Hit Man has its roots in the noir caper genre, it certainly offers a more intimate understanding of the world of assassins compared to stylized films like John Wick or Mr. & Mrs. Smith. It’s refreshing to see such a confident reworking of a popular genre, but the assassin film was flipped on its head already by the 1997 romantic comedy thriller Grosse Pointe Blank.

Even during an era where studio films tended to feel more inventive, Grosse Pointe Blank didn't really fit into any one genre. It was a comedy that wasn't afraid to take itself seriously and featured characters that most audiences would consider to be morally despicable. However, Grosse Point Blank has endured because it feels like the sort of film that the industry simply doesn’t make anymore. The tone is relaxed, the filmmaking is clever, and the story coasts on the effervescent star power of its two dynamic leads. As weird as the premise is, Gross Pointe Blank actually feels like a somewhat mature continuation of the themes established in many coming-of-age films. Grosse Pointe Blank merges romance, suspense, dark humor, and interesting philosophical questions into a subversive reimagining of the world of espionage.

What Is ‘Grosse Pointe Blank’ About?

Grosse Pointe Blank centers on a depressed assassin who begins to question his life choices after feeling “lost” following a series of recent gigs. Martin Blank (John Cusack) routinely goes to therapy to talk about his feelings of disillusionment. His assistant Marcella (Joan Cusack) lets it slip that his high school graduating class is throwing a ten-year anniversary reunion and celebration. While he has mixed feelings about attending, Martin decides to travel back to Grosse Pointe after learning that a federal witness he’s charged with assassinating will be in the area. It’s here that he’s faced with his childhood crush Debi Newberry (Minnie Driver), who now works as the town’s radio DJ. While there was a moment when the two would have spent the rest of their lives with one another, Martin left Debi on their prom night so that he could enlist in the military.

While it was released during an era when action cinema was at its peak, Grosse Pointe Blank was one of the first films to capitalize on nostalgia for the 1980s. Callbacks to that decade of popular culture are now more common thanks to Stranger Things and Ready Player One, but Grosse Pointe Blank offers a perfect justification for its references; Martin has to imitate the very different mindset he had while he was in high school a decade earlier, and enjoys reminiscing about memories from the era. In addition to some clever visual callbacks to 1980s-style art and infrastructure, director George Armitage includes a terrific soundtrack of nostalgic needle drops, including Queen’s “Under Pressure” and Violent Femme’s “Raisin in the Sun.”

‘Grosse Pointe Blank’ Is Filled With Dark Humor

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Grosse Point Blank works because it focuses more on the romance than the action. Although Martin initially thinks that returning to his hometown is merely an obligation, he’s forced to reflect on his decisions from the moment that he reunites with Debi; his mind begins to spiral out of control as he wonders what life would have looked like if he didn’t abandon her all those years ago. Although there are some more serious moments when Debi and Martin reflect upon how disappointing their careers have been, the interactions between them are very playful. The electrifying chemistry between Driver and Cusack is somehow just as exciting as any of the shootouts in the film’s third act.

Movies about assassins are nothing new ever since Jean Pierre-Melville's Le Samouraï helped create the subgenre back in 1967. Grosse Pointe Blank was able to distinguish itself because of its self-awareness. Although it's firmly grounded in the actual dynamics of assassin agencies, Grosse Pointe Blank creates dark humor by treating the specifics of Martin’s profession as rather ordinary. Grocer (Dan Aykroyd), the rival assassin who attempts to get Martin to join his union, is depicted as nothing but an obnoxious coworker who overstays his welcome. Martin has become so adjusted to killing people that the ramifications have passed him by; this becomes more funny and shocking when he is forced to admit the truth to Debi, who takes a moment to react to what her lover actually does.

‘Grosse Pointe Blank’ and ‘Hit Man’ Deconstruct Assassin Mythology

Close

Although it's certainly filled with moments of absurdist comedy, Grosse Pointe Blank also offers a more realistic depiction of espionage, as Martin suffers from the type of midlife crisis anxieties that audiences may find relatable. While Martin’s attempts to justify his lifestyle are used as the butt of a joke, Grosse Pointe Blank offers a fairly straightforward understanding of his morality. In the final sequence, Martin admits that being a hitman is only a job to him. It may allow him to utilize the skills he’s perfected throughout his life, but it's less important than the burgeoning relationship he now has with Debi. It also makes Martin a more relatable character; he's such a charming romantic lead that it's easy to forget what he actually does for a living.

Both Hit Man and Grosse Pointe Blank feel like outliers in Hollywood. They’re both traditionally rewarding romantic comedies that have just enough moral ambiguity and creative set pieces to reach a broader audience. The fact that Grosse Pointe Blank was a mainstream success, and Hit Man is relegated to streaming on Netflix with barely a theatrical release, speaks to the significant ways that the film industry has shifted since the 1990s.

