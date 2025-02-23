Spring has sprung early for the Grosse Pointe Garden Society. Ahead of tonight's premiere of the new NBC crime drama, star AnnaSophia Robb (Bridge to Terabithia) is getting in the spirit of spring, by participating in a "Never Have I Ever" game. Collider is exclusively revealing the footage of Robb confessing her deepest horticultural secrets. In the video, Robb confesses to accidentally spraying someone with a garden hose, buying a plant just because of how pretty it looked, searching on the internet for how to revive a dead plant, naming plants like they were her friends, and pretending to be a gardening expert. With every finger put down, Robb has won the game of incredibly relatable plant-related sins.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society stars Robb, Melissa Furmero, Ben Rappaport, and Aja Naomi King. The drama, which from the trailer, strongly resembles the tone of the 2019 anthology series Why Women Kill, follows four members of a local gardening club accidentally getting wrapped up in a scandalous murder. In addition to the murder (because it's never that simple), each of the members of the Garden Society has their own personal demons they're contending with. Alice (Robb) has a student that threatens her, Birdie (Furmero) is convinced her wild behavior causes everyone to hate her, Catherine (King) is cheating on her husband, and Brett (Rappaport) is dealing with his own marital problems. In the trailer, it seems that Birdie is the first to crack, confessing the murder to the police as the others scramble to cover up what's happened.

'Grosse Pointe Garden Society' Rakes in Murder and Mystery

The series, created by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, plants an "adequately plotted murder mystery," according to Collider's Taylor Gates, who reviewed the first four episodes. The four characters need to strike a delicate balance in order for the series to be successful. For the main cast, all except Furmero are best known, or most recently coming off of their drama roles. Furmero spent 8 seasons as Amy Santigo on the police procedural sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. King most recently starred in the historical miniseries Lessons in Chemistry alongside Brie Larson (Captain Marvel). Rappaport's last main cast role was in the legal drama For the People in 2018. Robb, a former child actor, starred in the true crime anthology series Dr. Death in 2021.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society premieres tonight on NBC.