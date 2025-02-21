Melissa Fumero will always be known for her role as Amy Santiago in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but now the award-winning actress is set to star in another series that just got an exciting new look. Collider is thrilled to partner with NBC to unveil a new behind-the-scenes sneak peek of Grosse Pointe Garden Society, the upcoming crime/mystery series set to debut this Sunday, February 23 on Peacock. This exclusive new spot features the cast of Grosse Pointe Garden Society, including Aja Naomi King, Ben Rappaport, AnnaSophia Robb, Matt Davis, Alexander Hodge, Nancy Travis, and Felix Wolfe all discussing which flower they would be, with most of them choosing sunflower. While this show is billed as a serious mystery reminiscent of Knives Out, this spot shows the cast has the comedic chops to provide a lighter touch.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society follows four members of a suburban garden club who find themselves entangled in scandal and mischief, but they all have one secret in common — a murder no one is willing to talk about. Dark truths surface throughout the show as they all struggle to maintain an image as perfect as each flower in their ever-blossoming garden. Grosse Pointe Garden Society comes from the writer/creator duo Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, who will also co-showrun and executive produce alongside Casey Kyber. Krebs is known for his work as a scribe on Workaholics, the sitcom starring Adam Devine and Blake Anderson, and Bans is famous for writing several episodes of Grey’s Anatomy as well as Desperate Housewives, the latter of which went off the air 13 years ago.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society premieres this Sunday, February 23 on Peacock.