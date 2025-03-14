After making headlines for her performance as Amy Santiago in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Melissa Fumero is back with a new project that just got an exciting new look. Collider is happy to partner with NBC and Peacock to exclusively reveal a new sneak peek at Episode 4 of Grosse Pointe Garden Society. The new clip shows the gang standing out in the garden, expressing their frustrations that the police don’t view a Garden Club competition as a priority to investigating a crime.

The upcoming episodes will follow Alice as she confides in Brett in hopes of fixing her relationship with Doug. When the Garden Club’s plans, which are guaranteed to win them the championship, are stolen, Birdie retaliates as the identity of Quiche becomes clearer. In addition to Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero, Grosse Pointe Garden Society also stars Aja Naomi King, Ben Rappaport, AnnaSophia Robb, Matthew Davis, Alexander Hodge, Nancy Travis, and Felix Wolfe.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society Episode 4 premieres this Sunday. Check out the exclusive sneak peek from the series above and watch Grosse Pointe Garden Society on Peacock.