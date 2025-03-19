This garden might not get to bloom enough to last another season. The Hollywood Reporter reveals that in a rare broadcast shakeup, freshman drama Grosse Pointe Garden Society is moving from Sundays, where it has been airing for the past few weeks, to Fridays. The move aims to get more people to watch the show live after it has struggled to pull enough viewers to compete properly. Starting April 4, new episodes will air at 8 p.m. on Fridays, occupying a spot left open by Happy's Place as it completes its freshman run on March 21. Dateline will take over Grosse Pointe Garden Society's spot at 10 p.m. on Sundays.

Episodes have averaged 1.29 million live viewers, making it the least-watched NBC series this season. The show has been improving on streaming, with the pilot episode rising to 6.6 million viewers over four weeks. Sundays have been a little competitive, with shows like Tracker, Suits LA, and The White Lotus being on air. Airing at 10 pm was also not doing the show any favors. In Episode 5, "Pollination," airing on Sunday, March 23, "Catherine's attempts to rebuild her marriage take a sexy turn. Brett’s love life explodes as Alice struggles to make sense of their relationship. Birdie’s friendship with Joel is tested. A loose end is revealed from the night of the murder.

What Is 'Grosse Point Garden Society' About?

Image via NBC

The show "follows four members of a suburban garden club who find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief and a shared secret – a murder no one wants to talk about. As dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above." Grosse Pointe Garden Society was written and created by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs. They also serve as co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Casey Kyber. They promised viewers they would find out who the murder victim was soon enough. "The good news about the big reveal is it happens in Season 1, and it doesn’t happen in the last moment of the finale. We don’t make the audience wait too long to find out," Krebs told TV Insider. Melissa Fumero (Birdie), Aja Naomi King (Catherine), Ben Rappaport (Brett), AnnaSophia Robb (Alice), Matt Davis (Joel), Alexander Hodge (Doug), Nancy Travis (Patty), and Felix Wolfe (Ford) star.

Tune in to NBC on Sundays for new episodes before the show moves to a new night and time on April 4. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.