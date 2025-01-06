There is no secret worse kept than one involving more than one person, even if the secret coming out assures destruction for all parties. Yet some people do try to keep humongous secrets. In NBC’s new drama series Grosse Pointe Garden Society, “four members of a suburban garden club find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief, and a shared secret – a murder no one wants to talk about. As dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above," reads the logline. NBC released the trailer for the series premiering on Sunday, February 23, that introduces our four killers and their attempts to keep their secrets from coming out.

“Here’s what they don’t tell you when you join a garden club: to make a garden grow, something has to die,” a narrator says when the video below begins. The four main characters are shown burying a dead human body in their club’s garden, and once that task is complete, they return to their normal lives. However, nothing is normal when you’re an accessory to murder or might have committed the murder yourself. Their secret eats at them, and given how dissatisfied they are with their lives, there are many reasons to unravel.

Who is Behind 'Grosse Pointe Garden Society'?

Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) stars as Birdie, a successful author whose chaotic life hides an underlying pain. She claims to have an image problem in the trailer as she crashes her car and is noticeably an alcoholic. Aja Naomi King (How to Get Away with Murder) plays Catherine, a mother of two who is very dissatisfied with her marriage and finds pleasures elsewhere. AnnaSophia Robb (The Carrie Diaries) plays Alice, a high school English teacher whose big dreams come crashing down. Ben Rappaport (For the People) plays Ben, a cool divorced dad who works at a gardening store.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society is written and created by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs. They serve as co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Casey Kyber. Other regular cast members include Matthew Davis (Legacies) as Joel, a burned-out police officer looking for the final straw to break him into the dark side. Alexander Hodge plays Doug, Alice's husband, who had dreams just like his wife, but they died long ago.

Catch the pilot episode of Grosse Pointe Garden Society when it debuts on NBC on Sunday, February 23. After the airing, episodes will also be available to stream on Peacock. Watch the trailer in the YouTube video above.