The Big Picture The 1990 film version of The Witches is a truly unsettling and horrifying kids movie, with grotesque visuals and a dark story that still holds up today.

The 2020 remake failed to capture the terror and disgust of the witches, making them look more glamorous and less faithful to the original lore.

The film's practical effects and makeup are impressive, depicting witches with pointy, wart-covered features and a sense of eeriness that is deeply unsettling.

When it comes to kid-appropriate horror films, many may turn to Coraline as the blueprint, or perhaps Monster House. And both are great options for kid-friendly spooky films, but there’s one that outshines them all. 1990’s The Witches is by far one of the most unsettling and horrifying kid’s films. The book, which was written by Roald Dahl, is also targeted toward children, and it honestly might be even more frightening than the film despite the lack of visuals. The movie, despite being over 30 years old, still holds up in the effects and makeup department. The titular witches (led by Anjelica Huston) are absolutely grotesque, with pointy, wart-covered features, and an overarching eeriness about them that just doesn’t sit right.

The film received the remake treatment in 2020 and starred Anne Hathaway as the head witch. But the film failed to capture the terror and disgust that the witches are supposed to exude. Instead, they look a lot more glamorous and pretty than they really should, given the way they’re described. But the 1990 version stays a lot more faithful to the lore fed to us through the film, and it’s a much more unsettling depiction.

What Is ‘The Witches’ About?

The Witches follows a young boy named Luke (Jasen Fisher) and his grandmother Helga (Mai Zetterling). Helga warns Luke of witches, who are female demons that despise children, and intend to destroy and/or transform them. She describes witches as having claws instead of fingernails which they hide by wearing gloves, bald heads which they cover by wearing wigs, square feet with no toes, and purple eyes. Not to mention an innate sense of smell to sniff out children. To a witch, clean children stink putridly; so the dirtier the children, the less likely a witch is to smell them. Helga tells the story of her childhood friend Erica (Elsie Eide) who was cursed by a witch to spend the rest of her life trapped inside a painting.

RELATED: 10 Horror Films That You Can Actually Watch with Your Kids

While staying in a seaside hotel for the summer, Luke encounters a convention of witches. He hides in the ballroom and spies on the witches, and bears witness to the newest potion from the Grand High Witch which will turn all the world’s children into mice. After being spotted by the witches, Luke is forced to drink the potion and is promptly turned into a mouse, alongside his friend Bruno (Charlie Potter). With the help of his grandmother and Bruno, Luke sneaks some of the potions into the food for the witches’ convention, which turns all the witches into mice as well. The hotel guests and staff exterminate the sudden influx of mice, which promptly kills all of England’s witches once and for all. And to add to the happy (albeit kind of brutal ending) Luke and Bruno are transformed back into their human form.

What Makes ‘The Witches’ So Grotesque?

Image Via Warner Bros.

Given the time period and the fact that the film was marketed as a kid's movie, The Witches proved to be deeply unsettling and quite gross. The description of the witches alone is enough to make you squirm, but when they actually transform, and we get to see those horrors with our own eyes, it’s something you can’t really prepare for. Once safely in the contention room, The Grand High Witch announces that they can all remove their shoes, showing off those square toes we've heard about. Of course, they're concealed by stockings, but it's still very obvious these witches don't have normal toes, and the ends of their feet are squared-off blocks. She then says that they can all remove their wigs, and this is where the horror really sets in. As everyone takes off their wigs, their true forms are revealed, complete with rashes atop their head just like Grandmother said. We get a good look at their fingernails here too, and yes, they really do look like claws. They're yellowed and pointed, and their fingers are bony, crooked, and extra long.

But while they certainly look gross, it's the Grand High Witch's reveal that really does us in. While removing her wig, she also peels off her face, revealing her true appearance. What we see is mottled, bony, burnt-looking, almost gray in color skin. Her skin is so thin that her shoulders and collarbones jut out grossly, and it looks like it could melt right off of her bones at any moment. Her chin is pointy, with warts and hairs decorating it, and her nose is even more pointed, hooked, and long with a wart on the end. Her earlobes droop down with the weight of her earrings, and it only makes us squirm more. Her eyes are sunken, and her brow bone is pronounced, as is her jaw, crafting a menacing appearance that will haunt us forever. She looks downright nasty, a combination of brilliant practical effects and makeup that makes even the stunning Anjelica Huston look completely grotesque.

'The WItches' Plays With Dark Themes

Image Via Warner Bros.

If the witches' appearances weren’t enough to gross you out or frighten you, then the addition of children being turned into mice may just be the thing that does it. For the majority of the film, it feels hopeless that Bruno and Luke will ever return to their human form, making for a bit of an anxiety-inducing ride of a movie. Of course, they do get turned back, but it’s still a long time coming, and we even have to watch Bruno’s parents struggle to believe the story, and thus almost unknowingly write off their son. But while that aspect is uncomfortable, and honestly just sad, what elevates it is that you watch these kids (and eventually the witches) get turned into mice. Once again, the practical effects come into play, and we watch as one by one witches are turned into mice. They spew green fumes, and their bellies swell round. Their ears pop out into large dumbo-esque sizes, and their noses shrink up making room for whiskers to sprout and teeth to buck.

But we get to see an even grosser transformation when the Grand High Witch turns into a mouse. Surrounded by green smog, she looks to be reverting to her witch form, with the same skin that looks like it's melting, and bony features. Instead, her face juts out into a snout, her eyes bulge wide, and her teeth become mouse-like, yellowed, and large. She eventually shrinks down to a mouse, but for the time we see her as a weird witch/mouse mix, complete with a human height and all. It's frightening, gross, and something that I'll never be able to unsee.

Given its gnarliness, the film is quite impressive for the time. The effects look phenomenal and capture the description of the witches perfectly. It feels almost wrong that the film is considered a children's movie, due to its subject matter, and its depiction of the witches' appearance, but that's why it's so good. Even now, as an adult, I was left unsettled by the film when watching it, and a little baffled that it was marketed towards a more family-friendly audience. But I suppose that’s what makes it such a great film, the fact that it can still frighten so long after its release and frighten more than just children. The Witches absolutely deserves recognition for being one, if not the most, twisted and grotesque kid's movie, and it’s a great pick for youngsters, or those looking for more low-key horror.