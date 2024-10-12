Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for 'Terrifier 3'.The Terrifier franchise is notorious for its extreme, often excessively bloody kills. However, the most upsetting death doesn't even involve any sort of dismemberment. In fact, it’s not very visually gory at all. The death in question comes towards the end of Terrifer 3 and the torment is much more psychologically difficult to watch and causes intense emotional distress for Sienna (Lauren LaVera). Her Aunt Jessica (Margaret Anne Florence) quickly becomes a surrogate mother for her after her own mother’s death, so the audience feels that deep connection. So, when Sienna is forced to watch Jessica suffocate on live rats that are forced down her throat, it easily becomes one of the most cruel fates anyone has received in the Terrifier franchise.

This 'Terrifier' Death Doesn’t Need Blood to be Sickening

Image via Cineverse

The conclusion of Terrifer 3 sees Sienna and her Aunt Jessica captured by Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) and Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi) and tied up in chairs opposite each other. The antagonists proceed to taunt them and their situation feels helpless. Victoria asks Jessica if she knows where her daughter Gabbie (Antonella Rose) is, before revealing a rat-infested severed head and telling Jessica it is Gabbie’s head. A distraught Jessica is then grabbed by the neck by Art as he shoves a large circular tube down her throat. The tube is pushed deeper and deeper into her esophagus, and due to its width, Jessica is left struggling to breathe.

You think that would be torture enough, as she would likely succumb to this horrific injury. Yet, Art and Victoria push this kill to the limits, taking rats from Gabbie’s head and placing them in the tube before putting a blowtorch towards them, forcing them to scurry into Jessica’s throat. The visual of the rats moving in her neck is sickening and so unnatural that you can feel your own throat tightening as you watch. The rats suffocate her and Art slits her throat, so the bloodied rats spill out onto the floor and run away. The scene itself feels tonally different from other kills in the franchise, it is not an extravagant set-piece that is ceremoniously bloody. Instead, it feels twisted and calculated. The scene feels much darker in tone compared to the rest of the franchise, and it is devoid of Art’s animated mannerisms that are present in the other kills in the series. Every kill in the Terrifier franchise is gruesome and hard to watch, but Art’s eccentricity adds much-needed light relief that makes them palatable, such as Art’s shocked faces or his celebratory jazz hands. This kill is devoid of any of that, it is truly sickening.

The Context of Jessica’s Death Makes It Even More Upsetting

Jessica’s death is already difficult to watch, and you can’t shift the feeling in your throat when the rats are crawling around. However, the context surrounding the death makes it the most heartbreaking death Damien Leone has ever conceptualized. Jessica died looking at the severed head of her daughter, believing Gabbie was brutally butchered. However, the movie reveals Gabbie’s survival mere moments later. Jessica was not granted any piece of mind, she was killed in her most heightened emotional state. This is mirrored later on when Gabbie kneels at her mother’s feet and cries out for her. Jessica was more than simply a number on Art’s body count, her death had huge emotional consequences.

It is not just Gabbie who felt the emotional effects of Jessica’s death, throughout the runtime of Terrifier 3, Sienna ended up leaning on Jessica for emotional support. As Jessica was the sister of Sienna’s mum, she shared a lot of physical and mental traits. Sienna’s mum was brutally killed in Terrifier 2, and Sienna having to watch Jessica’s suffering happen right in front of her felt like a cruel repetition of this. Just before Jessica is killed, she tells Sienna she loves her and, emotionally, it feels as though Sienna is losing her main support system again.

Of all the kills in Terrifier 3, Jessica’s packs so much emotional weight that the Terrifier franchise isn’t exactly renowned for. It upheaves the stereotype that Terrifier is just gore for gore’s sake. This death has meaning and feels much more targeted. It is also an important moment for Sienna and Gabbie’s relationship; they already had a strong bond, but it heightens Sienna's fierce protective maternal instincts, setting up Terrifier 4, which will likely see Sienna attempt to get Gabbie back. Jessica’s death is the only kill in the Terrifier franchise that I’ve actively struggled to watch, and it still gives me chills to think about it.

Terrifier 3 Terrifier 3 follows survivors Sienna and her brother as they attempt to recover from their traumatic encounter with the sinister Art the Clown. As the holiday season arrives, their efforts to find peace are shattered when Art returns, intent on turning their Christmas into a new nightmare. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Damien Leone Cast Lauren LaVera , David Howard Thornton , Antonella Rose , Elliott Fullam , Samantha Scaffidi , Margaret Anne Florence , Bryce Johnson , Alexa Blair Robertson , Mason Mecartea , Krsy Fox , Luciana VanDette , Clint Howard , Bradley Stryker , Daniel Roebuck , Chris Jericho , Tom Savini Jason Patric , Alex Ross , Kailey Hyman , Kellen Raffaelo , Lisa Marie Falcone , Stephen Cofield Jr. , Corrine Kelly , Joe Falcone , Peter Mitchell , Marie Maser , Jon Abrahams Runtime 125 Minutes Expand

Terrifier 3 is now in theaters in the U.S. Click below for showtimes.

Get Tickets