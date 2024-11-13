In the first half of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the central murder is recreated to show a scenario where the brothers are guilty. Lyle (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) and Erik (Cooper Koch) ambush the room where their parents are, filling the space with bullets and blood, with nothing but hatred on their faces. But there's something about the rage on Chavez's face that is scarier. Even away from this proposed scenario, Season 2 of Monsters frequently emphasizes Lyle as the more volatile of the brothers, with Chavez's performance exploding into unpredictable outbursts. It’s one of the actor’s biggest roles yet, but he gives an even darker performance in another Ryan Murphy project. Grotesquerie is not just the show that guest stars Travis Kelce, it has Chavez playing a new hot priest on TV, one whose good looks hide his darker secrets.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez Stars in Another Dark Crime Series

Grotesquerie follows the alcoholic Detective Lois Tyron (Niecey Nash-Betts), who partners with a true crime-obsessed nun, Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), to investigate a series of religious-themed murders. A group of impaled corpses are posed with inspiration taken from the Last Supper for one of the gruesome sights Lois and Sister Megan encounter. It’s as if the end times have been taken out of the Bible by a serial killer who craves to drain any remaining hope from the increasingly bleak onscreen world.

Father Charlie Mayhew (Chavez) runs the true crime paper Sister Megan writes for, using it as an attempt to increase his parish’s attendees and modernize the church. His goals make him both feared and respected among the older clergy members. For those who worry about his intentions, they are right to do so. “I have a bit of a morbid fascination,” Father Charlie admits to Sister Megan. He seems to enjoy true crime a little too much; he’s practically giddy when talking about the recent murders or discussing his favorite serial killers.

If that doesn’t expose that he’s a non-traditional man of the cloth, the red boots he wears during sermons hint at his lustful urges. Father Charlie’s well-defined physique from his side gig as a personal trainer isn’t always hidden under a cassock. He is shown wearing nothing but leather chaps in his room, where he punishes himself by whipping his back until his flesh is torn and bloody. Unlike Andrew Scott in Fleabag or Jason Miller's OG hot priest in horror, there is an ambiguity to Chavez's portrayal that makes him scary.

Ryan Murphy Returns To Religious Horror With 'Grotesquerie'

Religious horror is not new to Ryan Murphy, but it is pushed to new extremes than last time in American Horror Story: Asylum, which also had a hot priest in Monsignor Timothy Howard (Joseph Fiennes). In charge of the mental institution, Briarcliff Manor, the Monsignor was corrupt in his desire to ascend to the Vatican, covering up Briarcliff's worst secrets, even imprisoning his most trusted ally, Sister Jude (Jessica Lange), to achieve his agenda. Grotesquerie returns to this corruption, updating the dark side of Catholic authority for 2024. Chavez brings along the ferocious acting he put into Monsters when Father Charlie delivers intense sermons, but the handsome face his parishioners see is deceptive. He hides his behind-closed-doors self, where his back is scarred from self-flagellation.

Asylum had a beautifully weird scene between the Monsignor and Sister Jude where the older nun fantasizes about a love affair; Grotesquerie goes further with the relationship between Father Charlie and Sister Megan, crossing a boundary that makes sense given the unstable world it takes place in. Gone is the conservative 1960s of Asylum; Grotesquerie is set in a post-Covid world which grows unstable with existential dread. And here is Father Charlie, taking advantage of people's fears by indulging in the popularity of true crime and sensationalizing it, the very thing that Monsters is blamed for.

You Can't Trust Father Charlie Mayhew

Whether or not the Ryan Murphy crime anthology show had anything to do with the possibility of the Menendez brothers’ getting parole, it did many things wrong. The sexualized marketing photos of Chavez and Koch shirtless are in poor taste. It could overshadow what the show did right – for some, it already did – specifically the powerhouse acting that brought nuance to the series. Because Grotesquerie is a work of fiction, Chavez’s performance can be watched without the controversies of Monsters. There is no baggage of the role being based on a real-life figure, and there's never a moment involving Chavez's role that isn't shocking. The last half of Season 1 takes a hard left turn into even stranger territory, and it reshapes who Charlie Mayhew is. He's no savior, that's for sure.

