While we wait for news about what dark pit of hell Ryan Murphy and the rest of the creative team behind American Horror Story will drag us into with the show’s already greenlit thirteenth season, we finally know when to expect Murphy’s next endeavor. Just in time for the spooky season, FX’s Grotesquerie announced its arrival on September 25 at 10 pm ET/PT on the network, with streaming available the following day on Hulu. Featuring a lineup of familiar Murphy-verse names and a few newcomers, the 10-episode series will feature the handiwork of stars including Niecy Nash-Betts (Scream Queens), Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) and Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris).

Following her last collaboration with Murphy, which saw her take home an Emmy Award for her work in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Nash-Betts once again leads the talented ensemble cast in Grotesquerie. This time around, the actress stars as Detective Lois Tryon, a dedicated public servant who’s tasked with unraveling the truth behind a sinister string of crimes in her community. Somewhere along the way, Detective Tryon finds an ally and extra set of eyes in an unlikely place with a local nun and journalist eager to help on the case. The terrors of the outside world may be plaguing Detective Tryon’s mind, but what’s keeping her up at night is the strained relationship with her daughter and the pressure of taking care of her ailing husband. As she struggles to find the truth, the Detective will be forced to face demons both at home and on the streets.

Meet the Rest of ‘Grotesquerie’s Cast

Celebrating his breakthrough role with Grotesquerie, the ensemble cast includes Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce. He’ll be joined by an established group of actors that includes Micaela Diamond (Elsbeth), Nicholas Alexander Chavez (General Hospital) and Raven Goodwin (Lovely & Amazing).

The latest title to come from Murphy serves as a co-creation with Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, with all three creatives also holding credits as co-writers. Murphy also directed episodes of Grotesquerie, weaving in the visions of others, including Max Winkler (Jungleland), Alexis Martin Woodall (The Normal Heart) and Elegance Bratton (Pier Kids). Along with the spooky drama, Murphy and his team also have a number of other titles coming down the pipeline, including the first season of American Sports Story and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information about Grotesquerie and tune into FX on September 25 for the debut episode with streaming to follow the next day on Hulu. Disney+ will be the home of the series when it celebrates its international release.