The Big Picture Grotesquerie promises classic Ryan Murphy weirdness with flashing lights, mysterious objects, and neon lighting in the debut trailer.

Detective Tryon's (Niecy Nash-Betts) home life will play a big role in the story, with a hospitalized husband and a strained relationship with her daughter.

Along with Grotesquerie, Murphy has American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez and the second season of Monster in the works.

It wouldn’t be a Ryan Murphy production without a “mature content” warning at the top and that’s why even the very first few opening seconds of the debut trailer for Grotesquerie are promising. Just days ago, we learned that Murphy’s latest team-up with FX will arrive on September 25 and today audiences can begin to take a journey into darkness with Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) and the rest of the all-star cast.

Nash-Betts’ Detective Lois Tryon is a silhouette in the center of flashing police lights at the top of the trailer as she walks into a crime scene that will change her life forever. The weird imagery that Murphy is known for is all over the teaser as viewers catch quick and distorted looks at things like dirty toilets, a satanic-coded goat puzzle, a scorpion, and a kids’ bike. As anyone who’s just so much as watched the intro to any season of American Horror Story will know — this is classic Murphy. Bathed in neon lighting, the objects jump out even more as we weave in and out of conversations between Detective Tryon and a nun (Micaela Diamond) whose unlikely partnership will hopefully crack the case wide open. Amidst the flashing neon lights and devilment, we also catch our first glimpse of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who will be making his acting debut in the horror series.

Although it doesn’t take up any time in today’s trailer, we know that Detective Tryon’s home life will also play a big role in the story of Grotesquerie. Her husband, Marshall (Courtney B. Vance), has long been suffering from an illness that has left him hospitalized, while the police officer’s daughter, Merritt (Raven Goodwin), has a strained relationship with her mother. Other names filling out the call sheet include Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris) as Nurse Redd and Nicholas Alexander Chavez (General Hospital) as Father Charlie. For now, details surrounding Kelce’s role in the production are being kept under wraps.

What Else Does Ryan Murphy Have On the Way?

Along with the upcoming release of Grotesquerie, Murphy will be returning to the world of true crime with the upcoming series, American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez. Following in the footsteps of the producer’s other similar productions like American Crime Story, the series will follow the rise and fall of the titular football player-turned-convicted-murderer. We’re also keeping our eyes peeled for more information about the second season of Murphy’s anthology series, Monster, which will follow the story of Lyle and Erik Menendez.

You can check out the debut trailer for Grotesquerie above and catch previous episodes of Murphy's American Story franchise on Hulu.

