Ryan Murphy’s latest offering, Grotesquerie, is set to debut with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, September 25, at 10:00 pm ET/PT on FX, with episodes available the following day on Hulu, and now we have a new trailer for the mind-bending horror series. The 10-episode drama, written and created by Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken, promises to deliver the kind of dark, twisted storytelling that Murphy is famous for, along with a gripping narrative that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Grotesquerie takes place in a small, tight-knit community rocked by a series of heinous crimes that seem strangely personal to Detective Lois Tryon, played by Niecy Nash-Betts. Lois, juggling a strained relationship with her daughter and a husband in long-term care, finds herself increasingly haunted by the feeling that these crimes are somehow taunting her. With no clear leads, she reluctantly teams up with Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), a nun with a dark past and a passion for journalism. Together, they follow the clues, only to find themselves pulled deeper into a sinister web that offers no easy answers.

The series boasts an impressive cast, with Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon, Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie Mayhew, Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon, and NFL star Travis Kelce rounding out the ensemble. Each character brings their own complexities, with intertwining personal dramas adding layers to the ongoing mystery.

Directed by Max Winkler, Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Elegance Bratton, Grotesquerie is a collaboration of some of television’s top creators and producers. The series explores themes of faith, evil, and the fragile line between the two, with a tone that oscillates between tense drama and the signature dark, twisted humor Murphy fans have come to love.

What Is Ryan Murphy Best Known For?

Murphy’s career spans a wide variety of genres and themes, from musical dramedies to psychological thrillers. His breakthrough came with Glee, a high school musical series that tackled issues like identity and acceptance, making it a cultural sensation. Murphy then shifted gears with American Horror Story, an anthology series that explores horror in different forms each season, from haunted houses to witch covens. This success was followed by American Crime Story, another anthology that delves into real-life criminal cases like the O.J. Simpson trial and the assassination of Gianni Versace.

Murphy also co-created Pose, a groundbreaking drama that brought ballroom culture and LGBTQ+ struggles during the AIDS crisis to mainstream audiences, earning praise for its authenticity and emotional depth. His project Feud: Bette and Joan explores the legendary rivalry between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, while Ratched is a psychological thriller that serves as a prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Get ready for an unsettling journey as Grotesquerie takes viewers into a world where every clue uncovers more terrifying questions. Be sure to catch the premiere on FX and Hulu starting September 25.

