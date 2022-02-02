The film will be based on the memoir of the same name by Steve Stoliar.

Groucho Marx is one of the most influential figures in the history of American comedy, and now, Deadline is reporting that he will be getting the biopic treatment in a new film called Raised Eyebrows, set to star Geoffrey Rush as the iconic comedian, alongside Sienna Miller and Charlie Plummer.

The new film will be written by Steve Stoliar, based on his own memoir, Raised Eyebrows: My Years Inside Groucho’s House, and directed by the Academy Award-nominated Oren Moverman. Plummer will be playing Stoliar himself in the film, with Miller playing Erin Flemming, Marx’s girlfriend-turned-manager who took control over both his personal and professional lives later in his life.

Groucho Marx started his career as a vaudeville performer in a group act with his brothers that would soon be known as The Marx Brothers. He would go on to have a critically and publicly acclaimed career in film, radio, and television, even wining an honorary Academy Award in 1974. Raised Eyebrows chronicles Stoliar’s experience working as a personal secretary and archivist for the comedian during the final three years of his life, and while it mainly focuses on Stoliar’s time with Groucho, the memoir also features anecdotes of his time spent with two other Marx Brothers, Zeppo and Gummo, as well as other film icons like Jack Lemmon, Mae West, Bob Hope, and many more.

Believe it or not, this film was first in talks of being made back in 2015, with Rob Zombie set to direct and Moverman writing the script. Now, seven years later Zombie is not involved at all, and Moverman has been given the director's seat. About the film, Moverman said:

“It’s a pleasure and an honor and a responsibility and probably something else to work with this amazing cast on a story I hope will reintroduce the genius of Groucho Marx in a new, provocative, entertaining way all these years later. Steve Stoliar has given the world incredible insight into a bygone era. Done right, we will screw it up royally.”

Miranda Bailey, a producer on the film and the CEO of Cold Iron Pictures, added to Moverman’s statement by saying:

“After many years diligently working to get Steve’s brilliant, true story adapted for the screen, I’m thrilled that we found the perfect ensemble of actors to portray these rich yet complicated characters that Oren will, no doubt, masterfully bring to life. Even in a world that tells us ‘never meet your idols,’ Steve’s friendship with Groucho Marx, while filled with moments of heartbreaking humanity, proved to be an overwhelmingly positive and life-changing experience for him — an essence we hope to capture for our audience.”

Raised Eyebrows has not been given a release window.

