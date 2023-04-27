As renowned director Guillermo del Toro has stated several times, animation is cinema, and is a medium, not a genre. Animation is one of the most powerful and versatile tools filmmakers can use to tell stories for both children and adults. From the craft to the storytelling itself, audiences continue to be awe-struck by and resonate with animated films to this day.

The world of animation is constantly changing with new developments in technology, as well as the stories that are told using the medium. There are several animated films released over the years that have been particularly groundbreaking in the field, and even pinpoint changes in the industry.

10 ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ (1937)

Image via Disney

As Disney’s first ever animated feature film, as well as the first full-length animated feature in history to be released in color and with sound, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was the ultimate game changer. Based on the classic fairy tale, it would ultimately provide the framework for many of Disney’s Princess movies later on.

It may be slightly outdated for some, but was a huge achievement and the first of its kind. Redditor m1ndcr1me says that for many it was “the first movie in color that they ever saw. Without it, the Disney juggernaut may have never made it off the ground. So it's indisputably important.”

9 ‘Fantasia’ (1940)

Image Via Disney

The original Fantasia saw Disney at their most experimental, presenting a two-hour film made up entirely of animated imagery accompanied by classical music. With no dialogue, the film is an exercise in how visuals and music go hand in hand, showcasing Disney’s developments in the medium.

The segments range from fantastical to prehistoric, and include the famous ‘The Sorcerer’s Apprentice’. Reddit user Hugobender says “I don't think there has been a lot of innovation since its release when it comes to the marriage between visuals and sound/music (what cinema is actually about).”

8 ‘Frozen’ (2013)

Image via Disney

In Disney’s new era of 3D animation, Frozen was the hit no one saw coming. Aside from its stunning visuals which showcased the studio’s sleek computer generated imagery, the film offered something fresh to the studio’s Princess catalog.

After years of traditional fairy tales where the heroine ends up with a prince, Frozen instead focuses on the bond between siblings, and the women are no longer damsels in distress. Reddit user jimmyhoffa523 importantly points out that “these may not be groundbreaking ideas in film in general, but they do represent a bit of a change in attitude in Disney animation.”

7 ‘Spirited Away’ (2001)

Image via Studio Ghibli

Studio Ghibli had already established its catalog with films such Princess Monoke, but it was Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away that brought anime to the forefront of the film industry in a way that hadn’t been seen before. With its breathtaking visuals, spectacle and fantastical elements, cultural barriers were broken and the Western world embraced it with open arms, paving the way for the popularity of anime films.

It’s the only anime film to ever win the Oscar for Best Animated film, and even non-anime fans were blown away. Redditor furryShambler says “I always resisted watching it because I can't stand the majority of Japanese anime. But damn, what a beautiful experience it was.”

RELATED:The Best Studio Ghibli Movies Ranked According to IMDb

6 ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ (2018)

Image via Sony

In a time when animation had already progressed so far, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse proved that the medium can always be pushed further and surprise audiences. The film showcased a unique and highly stylised form of animation, combining both 2D and 3D elements and heavily influenced by the comics on which it is based.

Redditor matbezlima observes that this is “leading to a phase in which companies feel confident to let their animators experiment more with 3D animation, and mixing elements of 2D and 3D”. Audiences have already seen the influence of Spider-Verse’s animation style in other recent films such as The Bad Guys, The Mitchells vs. The Machines and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

5 ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ (1993)

The Nightmare Before Christmas was the first major modern stop-motion animated feature film, and laid out the foundations for those who would try to re-create its innovation and ingenuity in the following years. Stop-motion animation had been around for a long time, but had never been used in this capacity or with such creativity and intricacy.

Director Henry Selick and writer Tim Burton were able to bring completely unique worlds and characters to life. One Reddit user (account deleted) says “The visuals, at the time, were completely unprecedented; there was no animation, CG or stop-motion, that had ever looked like this”.

4 ‘The Lego Movie’ (2014)

When The Lego Movie was initially released, most people assumed it was just going to be a two-hour toy commercial. Some may argue that it still is, but nobody expected it to also be a deeply thematic, incredibly witty and even significantly moving film.

With an underdog hero and massive heart at its core, the animated comedy was reminiscent of the layered and emotional storytelling one would find in a Pixar film. Redditor jvotto19 says “Even when the jokes slowed down in the latter half of the film, I found myself so immersed in the universe that I couldn't look away!” The film is proof that existing IP can be presented in fresh and creative ways when in the right hands.

RELATED:Top Lego Movies Ranked Worst to Best According to IMDb

3 ‘Toy Story’ (1995)

Toy Story was not only the debut film from Pixar, but the first ever computer-animated feature film. It was perhaps the most monumental achievement in animation since the creation of animation itself. No one had ever seen anything like it, and it set a precedent for the development and popularity of computer animation that would grow in years to come.

“You just knew this was going to change everything”, says Redditor Johnthebaddist. Apart from being a massive technical achievement, the film also cemented Pixar as cinema’s most exciting new storytellers, and the studio has continued to move audiences to this day.

2 ‘Shrek’ (2001)

Image Via Dreamworks

When Shrek was first released, it introduced a new form of storytelling in animation. While animated films had stuck to certain conventions and previously played it safe, Shrek broke the mold with its pop culture references, modern soundtrack, slapstick humor and the addition of modern elements into its Middle Ages/fairy tale setting.

These factors play a huge part as to why the film has aged so well, and has resonated with adults as well as kids. Redditor Lady_Disco_Sparkles says “At the time, it was one of the first animated movies that broke the mold by playing on the fairy tale clichés and adding a lot of adult jokes.”

1 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ (1991)

Beauty and the Beast was the pinnacle of Disney’s renaissance era, and undoubtedly the best of their Princess films. With its magical and musical take on a classic story, led by a fearless and intelligent heroine and featuring an abundance of charming characters, it’s Disney at its absolute peak.

“The music, the animation, the breakthrough use of CGI with the ballroom scene, the characters, etc.” says Reddit user SynthwaveSax, make it “a classic in every sense of the word.” It was also the first ever animated film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, a rarity to this day.

NEXT:The Highest Grossing Animated Movies of All Time