The 1960s was a time of radical change for much of the world. There were dramatic political events, social upheavals, international conflicts, and huge shifts in pop culture. The world of cinema wasn't exempt from the changing times, either, as the way films were made - and the things filmmakers could show - changed and shifted rapidly between 1960 and 1969.

10 years is a long time for any artistic medium, and change is to be expected. However, comparing an average 1959 movie to an average 1970 movie shows a world of difference. As such, it's naturally the 1960s as a decade that allowed movies to change so dramatically. To highlight and celebrate how radical the decade was, here are 10 movies released in the 1960s that pushed boundaries and reshaped the film industry as a whole.

'The Graduate' (1967)

A timeless movie about the aimlessness of life for many young adults post-college, The Graduate is a darkly comedic romance about Benjamin Braddock, played by Dustin Hoffman. He doesn't really know where he's going in life, and fluctuates between boredom and panic, seeing as he also becomes wrapped up in a strange love triangle between a young woman his age and her mother.

While The Graduate might not seem too racy by today's standards, it stands out when compared to other films of its time for the way it depicted the very unusual affair at its center. It may not have been the very first film to tackle sexual themes the way it did, but it was one of the first American films to gain mainstream success while doing so, causing quite a stir in its day.

'La Dolce Vita' (1960)

La Dolce Vita probably stands as Federico Fellini's most famous film, earning international access despite its almost three-hour length and lack of a straightforward narrative. Instead of telling one whole story, it's more episodic, showing the various misadventures of a journalist in Rome in the middle of the 20th century.

It stands up as engaging and thought-provoking satire about popular culture, the media, and the price of fame. It's radical for being an early film to explore such themes, but also for being risqué in terms of its more adult material. It's safe to assume that some audiences in 1960 would have been quite alarmed by La Dolce Vita's depictions of hedonism, adultery, and its heavy use of religious iconography.

'The Wild Bunch' (1969)

From its opening bank robbery and messy shootout to its blood-soaked finale, The Wild Bunch lives up to its name by being wilder and more violent than just about any western that came before it. It serves as a grand finale to the classic western film movement as a whole, being about a group of aging outlaws who want to pull off one last big score in the early 20th century, even if it kills them.

There have been plenty of action films released since 1969 that are more graphic, but for 1969, The Wild Bunch was unequaled in its on-screen carnage. When people get shot and killed in this film, it's almost always bloody and messy. It's a far cry from the usually bloodless deaths seen in most 1950s/1960s American westerns, and as such, it truly pushed the boundaries of on-screen violence and bloodshed.

'Guess Who's Coming to Dinner' (1967)

Guess Who's Coming to Dinner is an American romantic-comedy/drama about a young white woman introducing her new husband to her parents. They're somewhat surprised to find out he's Black, with much of the film being about their initial awkwardness and eventual acceptance of the relationship.

Such a premise doesn't sound like it should be shocking, at least not nowadays. However, in 1967 - just months before the film's release - there were still some places in the U.S. where it was illegal to be in an interracial marriage, and Guess Who's Coming to Dinner was one of the first significant depictions of an interracial marriage on-screen. Thankfully, such a thing isn't taboo nowadays, but for its time, this depiction made the film quite radical.

'Rosemary's Baby' (1968)

One of the rare horror movies that remains scary over 50 years after release, Rosemary's Baby is about a young woman going through a very difficult pregnancy, to put it mildly. The new apartment she's sharing with her partner has some very unusual neighbors, and she becomes plagued with horrible visions that plunge her into paranoia, with things continually building toward a shocking conclusion.

For the fact it's so frightening alone, Rosemary's Baby stands as a revolutionary horror movie, as it can likely get under a viewer's skin more than most of what the genre offered before. Additionally, it was also quite daring for combining religious themes with its uneasy horror, paving the way for future classics like The Exorcist and The Omen.

'Midnight Cowboy' (1969)

Before 1969, no other Best Picture winner had been quite as mature as Midnight Cowboy. It's presented in a very gritty, realistic way, with its visual and overall feel proving influential on the films of the 1970s, and its plot involves the struggles of a male sex worker in New York City, as well as his friendship with a streetwise con man.

While it's unlikely to present anything to a modern viewer they haven't seen before, those watching in 1969 will have undoubtedly found the movie quite eye-opening, or even shocking. After all, it did earn an X-rating in the U.S. upon release, but since it went on to be a huge success at the Oscars, it opened the door for more adult-focused, daring, and confronting films to be made in the following years.

'Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb' (1964)

Stanley Kubrick undoubtedly shaped cinema throughout his nearly 50-year-long career, even while never winning an Oscar for Best Director. He did so while constantly pushing boundaries and creating radical films, to the point where it'd be easier to list his controversy-free films than the ones that caused controversy.

Dr. Strangelove tackles the then-current Cold War in a bold, funny, and extremely dark fashion. It may well have been a little much for viewers living through the nuclear age and the paranoia that came with it, but its uncompromising nature is one of the things that makes it stand out. And for as long as nuclear weapons exist in the world, the film's message will always remain relevant.

'Psycho' (1960)

Alfred Hitchcock may have made a ton of underrated films throughout his career, but Psycho wasn't one of them. That's because this horror/thriller is widely regarded as one of the best of all time, thanks to its twist-filled narrative and alarming sequences. It's neither underrated nor overrated: it's perfectly rated, really.

Part of the reason it's earned that legacy is because of how groundbreaking the film was for 1960. Its violence is infrequent but impactful, and was certainly gnarlier than what American audiences were used to seeing up until that point. Additionally, its strong plot twists reshaped the "rules" of film storytelling, pushing just how far movies could go in surprising their viewers.

'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?' (1966)

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf is unsurprisingly based on a play of the same name, and much of the film does feel like it's playing out on a stage. The acting is out-there and bold, the dialogue is fast-paced and snappy, and much of the film is confined to a single location.

It may not have the violence, language, or sexual themes that other boundary-pushing films of the 1960s have, but it feels radical for its presentation and intimacy. It's a loud and shocking movie not so much for what's seen, but what's said by the characters, and how they say such things to each other. Even almost 60 years later, it still feels intense and passionate, meaning it was likely even more so in 1966.

'Bonnie and Clyde' (1967)

Inspired by the crime-thrillers of the French New Wave, Bonnie and Clyde brought a whole new style of filmmaking to Hollywood. American films were never really the same after its release, either, as it took a well-known gangster story from the 1930s - featuring a decent amount of action and romance - and gave it a mid-20th-century update.

The editing is quickly-paced and sometimes disorientating, the violence is bloodier than most films had shown before, and, most radically of all, the film is sympathetic to its criminal main characters. Bonnie and Clyde reshaped modern editing, on-screen violence, morality in film, and the crime genre altogether. It's not just one of the most radical films of the 1960s; it might be one of the most game-changing of all time.

