From 1894 to 1922, French Alice Guy Blaché was the first woman to ever direct a movie. She was also one of the first filmmakers to make a narrative fiction film: a 1896 short called The Cabbage Fairy. While Blanché's accomplishment isn't talked about as much as it should be, it is a undoubtedly notable one in women's history. Apart from directing, Blanché also wrote, produced, and created costume designs for her films.

While filmmaking remains a male-dominated industry even today, the number of female filmmakers has significantly increased through the years — inspiring women like Greta Gerwig, Chloé Zhao, and Ava DuVernay have made a name for themselves in the movie biz thanks to their dedication and continuous hard work. From American Psycho to American Honey, these groundbreaking movies successfully showcase the work of 10 different filmmakers — including those mentioned — whose directorial skills and creativity led them to develop innovative and compelling stories on-screen.

American Psycho (2002), directed by Mary Harron

American Psycho is undoubtedly a cult classic; everyone has either seen it or heard of it. What many don't know, though, is that the dark commentary on '80s Wall Street culture was directed by a woman. Revolving around the intriguing life of iconic Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), Mary Harron's legendary film depicts Bateman's psychopathic tendencies as he tries to hide them from his co-workers and friends.

Although it features a highly unsympathetic main character, it is almost impossible not to enjoy the film. Extremely well-written and acted, American Psycho is a great adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' novel of the same name. Counting with a darkly funny and engaging script, the innovative movie has a lot to say about society.

Little Women (2019), directed by Greta Gerwig

With a major Barbie movie project in the works and three Oscar nominations (including "Best Director", a nom that she earned for Lady Bird), Greta Gerwig has slowly but surely risen to fame through the years. Her 2019 adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's treasured classic Little Women is certainly one of her best works, and it follows the story of four sisters who long for very different things in life.

Not only is May Alcott's beloved novel beautifully translated into the silver screen, but incredibly acted as well (it helps that the cast is filled with brilliant actors). While the film may not be innovative in the sense that it has never been done before, it is, nonetheless, a groundbreaking piece — Gerwig shone a light on today's issues tackling topics that are still relevant nowadays, especially for young women, while staying loyal to the period.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019), directed by Céline Sciamma

Céline Sciamma's critically acclaimed drama Portrait of a Lady on Fire follows the raw and powerful story of two French eighteenth-century women — an artist named Marianne (Noémie Merlant), and her subject Héloïse (Adèle Haenel), who she is commissioned to paint a portrait without her knowing. To do this, she must observe Héloïse closely by day and paint her by night.

Nominated for one BAFTA award, this delicate motion picture features an exquisite, never-seen-before narrative. With stunning cinematography, Sciamma's Portrait de la jeune fille en feu is both heartbreaking and passionate. The way the love affair between both characters slowly develops is deeply enthralling, and what makes it even better is the electric, almost palpable chemistry between both characters.

The Matrix (1999), directed by The Wachowskis

The Matrix franchise is, no doubt, one of the most famous franchises out there; it's hard to find anyone who doesn't recognize Keanu Reeves' iconic character Neo and his super cool sunglasses. However, it may be unknown to some that not only did the Wachowski sisters, Lilly and Lana, direct the super successful first installment of the series back in 1999, but its upcoming films too (though the most recent film Resurrections was only directed by Lana).

Now considered one of the best and most kick-ass sci-fi movies of all time, Wachowskis' masterwork is, beyond question, deserving of all hype — the fact alone that its universe managed to keep its relevancy after 25 years speaks for itself. Packed with action and tons of memorable moments, The Matrix is also one of the most referenced films in pop culture.

Marie Antoinette (2006), directed by Sofia Coppola

Being the daughter of the Francis Ford Coppola (The Godfather's legendary director), it is only natural that Sofia Coppola has too developed a taste for filmmaking. A master at depicting human connection, the skilled director fascinated viewers with her 2006 take on the life of iconic but ill-fated queen Marie Antoinette, starring talented Kirsten Dunst.

Exquisite and luxurious, Marie Antoinette brings new life and perspective to period dramas, making it easy to connect with the characters even though the present day is eras apart from them. Besides the really-pleasing-to-the-eye cinematography, costumes, locations, and even food that features in the film, what is so particularly great and original about this movie is the way Coppola manages to create a modern and fresh take on both the period drama genre and historical figures in question.

Clueless (1995), directed by Amy Heckerling

Clueless is one of those films you can't help but love. Although it is technically a modern adaptation of literature classic Emma by Jane Austen, this version of the famous novel has got its own unique twist that makes it a remarkable watch. Fun and entertaining, Amy Heckerling's film follows matchmaker Cher (Alicia Silverstone), who is the same amounts wealthy as she is socially successful.

Considered one of the most original teen flicks of the '90s (and rightly so), Heckerling's piece puts Austen's Emma in a modern high school setting and the result is unmatched. Clueless is an essential romantic comedy satire that deserves all the praise it has been given.

Selma (2014), directed by Ava DuVernay

Centering around Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s dangerous campaign to secure equal voting rights, Ava DuVernay's Selma offers a moving outlook on the civil rights leader and his journey. With powerful performances including David Oyelowo's, this historical dramatization is intelligently made and an overall highly important watch.

Tenderly told, the 2014 picture tackles a significant chapter in American History and is still relevant today. There is no doubt that DuVernay's passion and honesty is seen through the way she directs her films — Selma is a great example of that.

Nomadland (2020), directed by Chloé Zhao

Revolving around a woman in her sixties who, living as a modern-day nomad, embarks on a journey through the American West, Chloé Zhao's out-of-the-box Nomadland offers a reflective piece of storytelling. Although some consider the Academy Awarded "Best Film" to be overrated, it is still a pretty solid drama that tells a distinct and interesting story.

Accurately depicting the spirit of freedom and adventurism of the main character Fren (wonderfully played by Frances McDormand), Zhao's piece of very humane filmmaking gently explores life and the choices we make; which ultimately results in a bittersweet tale (but in the best sense of the word).

First Cow (2019), directed by Kelly Reichardt

Directed by Kelly Reichardt, First Cow follows a lonely cook who has traveled west and joined a group of fur trappers in Oregon Territory. After connecting with a Chinese immigrant, the two collaborate on a business — selling biscuits. The only problem is they need milk, and the only way to get it is to steal it from the cow that belongs to the local aristocrat.

Creative and compelling, Reichardt's film remains true to her essence. Her career is filled with quiet but impactful films that show more than they tell, and First Cow is one of them. Although this film will not be for everyone, it is undoubtedly a unique, poignant study of humanity that stood out between the rest of the same genre.

American Honey (2016), directed by Andrea Arnold

American Honey is perhaps one of the most underrated coming-of-ages out there, and what makes it so special is the authenticity in its performances (especially from Sasha Lane) and in the way it explores the bumpy road of self-discovery. Without much to lose, Star decides to join a band of misfits and becomes a part of their traveling magazine sales.

While Andrea Arnold's brilliant film doesn't have a strong, prominent plot (and mostly focuses on the characters instead), it accurately reflects on youth and all the things that come with it. Fragile and endearing, American Honey counts with elevated filmmaking that almost makes you feel as though you were part of Star's world.

