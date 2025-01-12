Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for The Last of Us Part II.

While Season 1 of The Last of Us may have been some people’s first introduction to the post-apocalyptic world overtaken by the infected, many have been infatuated with the story of Joel and Ellie since the first game came out for PlayStation 3 in 2013. The Last of Us served as a turning point for the gaming industry, impressing the world with its emotional storytelling and cinematic cut-scenes that weaved the story together. In 2023, the HBO adaptation helmed by Craig Mazin and game creator Neil Druckmann similarly took the world by storm, making the wait for Season 2 even harder. With a new teaser trailer and April release window for Season 2 of The Last of Us, the audience is hungry for more content, and if you’ve played the games, the Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II documentary is the perfect watch to hold you over until the spring. (However, if you haven't played the games, and don't want to be spoiled for upcoming plot, steer clear.)

What Is 'Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II' About?

Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II gives the audience an inside look into the trials and tribulations of crafting and launching a game of this magnitude. The biggest worry Naughty Dog had going into the creation of The Last of Us: Part II was living up to the level of quality that The Last Of Us delivered. Not only did the story need to be one worth telling — making sure it expanded on the events of the first entry in the franchise, but the game also needed to level up its gameplay, visuals, and mechanics to ensure it made an impact on the video game industry as a whole. The Last of Us: Part II is much larger in scale than its predecessor, taking at least 10 extra hours of gameplay to complete the story. It covers so much ground story-wise that Craig Mazin has stated it will take multiple seasons to adapt it for the TV series. Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II fully showcases the meticulous attention to detail needed when crafting a game like this — from design to story to animation to gameplay to sound to marketing.

Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II gives the audience a deep look into the stressful process of meeting deadlines, crafting a trailer for a video game, and how the pandemic affected production on the game. The documentary outlines the free spirit of how Naughty Dog operates and thrives on being a creative-based company but also reveals the downfalls of now having powers that be to reign that freedom in when necessary — especially when the company was in the middle of working on two game properties at once, and how that affected the production of The Last of Us: Part II. It also gives a behind-the-scenes look at the ebbs and flows of the storytelling process and its effects on the creative team and the talent, including The Last of Us's main actors —like Troy Baker, who portrays Joel, and Ashley Johnson, who plays Ellie.

The main reason The Last of Us resonates with so many people across the globe is its pure depiction of humanity. Although the franchise is based around an infection that wipes out most humans, the brutality and violence juxtaposed with the love and connection you can find in such a bleak world among the human characters makes it the most interesting. Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II takes that to another level by exploring the team that created this masterpiece and the lengths they went to in order to create a visual and realistic product. From recreating blood spatter in various environments to imitating bone-breaking to recording live noises from nature, it's incredible to witness the level of thought and craft put into a project like this.

'Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II' Explores the Effects of 'The Last of Us' Most Controversial Moment