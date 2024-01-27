The Big Picture Groundhog Day's enduring legacy is due to its genius use of a ruthless premise to trigger organic change within a despicable man.

The original script for Groundhog Day was much more cynical and bleak, with a twist ending that would have altered the entire movie.

The film's ending was changed to maintain a lighter and optimistic tone, which ultimately contributed to its popularity and success.

Groundhog Day isn't the first movie to experiment with the concept of a time loop. But it undoubtedly is the most influential, so much so that every subsequent time-loop movie would inevitably have to sit down for a comparison with Groundhog Day. A big part of the movie's enduring legacy is due to its genius use of a ruthless premise to trigger organic change within a despicable man. It’s a very sincere and optimistic conclusion and perhaps the most popular take on the idea that it’s never too late to change. But when the idea was first conceived, it was much more cynical and bleak. More interestingly, it had a twist ending which would have altered the entire movie.

What Is 'Groundhog Day' About?

Groundhog Day follows an unlikely protagonist, Phil (Bill Murray), a small-time weatherman who is irritably narcissistic. He is also rude, inconsiderate, and deeply cynical. The more time we spend with him, the more we feel that he's utterly incapable of change. But then, the movie traps him in such an uncompromising and inescapable premise that Phil has no choice but to change. Every year, on February 2, Phil and his team have to travel to the small town of Punxsutawney and report on the annual Groundhog Day. Phill considers this reportage to be beneath him. He bungles through his duties, ignores the homeless man asking for money, and talks to the town folks of Punxsutawney in a patronizing tone, whom he calls "hicks." But a looming blizzard traps him in the town, and he has no choice but to wait for the day to end, except that it never does.

When Phil wakes up the next day, he realizes that it's still February 2, and the events unfold in the same manner as they did before. Gradually, Phil grasps that he's caught in a time loop, and no matter what he does, he's condemned to repeat the same day over and over again. Initially, Phil falls into frustration, but he soon works out that if there is no tomorrow, he won't have to face any consequences, so he starts approaching his looped life like one big party without a hangover. He indulges himself in sexual affairs, eats without care, and even commits a couple of crimes. But even the endless thrills pale when faced with infinity, and he gets bored of that too. Then, Phil starts developing feelings for his kind producer, Rita (Andie McDowell), and makes numerous attempts to seduce her. He even tells her that he loves her, but Rita rejects every proposal, remarking that he's too selfish to love anyone. This launches Phil into depression, and he attempts suicide, but even death can't break his Sisyphean curse.

How Does 'Groundhog Day' End?

After every approach fails him, Phil decides to do something unprecedented and radical - attempt to grow as a person. Rita’s rejection and remarks pierce something in him. Phil yanks himself out of depression and takes up new hobbies. He learns to ice-sculpt, plays the piano, and even gains fluency in French. His icy veneer thaws revealing a warm, likable person inside, and he starts using his time and knowledge to make other people’s lives better through simple acts of kindness. He offers the homeless man food and money, he catches the boy falling from a tree, calms the bride-to-be with cold feet, and even delivers a passionate report on Groundhog Day. This new sincere, selfless version of Phil becomes instantly attractive to Rita and to top it off, he sculpts Rita’s face on ice as a gesture of his love. The two share a kiss and as the next day dawns, they wake up together on February 3, marking the end of Phil's perpetual curse.

We don’t precisely learn the technicalities of Phil’s time loop - why it began or why it ended. The delightful story, its humor, and its heartfelt moments make any cosmic explanation feel redundant. And all of it is held together by the compelling journey of its protagonist. The Phil we leave in the end is recognizably different from the one we met in the beginning, and the whole process feels so incremental and organic that it feels like the only possible conclusion to the story. But there’s an alternative, twisted ending to Groundhog Day which, for better or worse, never made it to the final cut.

'Groundhog Day' Originally Had a Twist Ending

Groundhog Day has a wholesome and perfect ending, but screenwriter Danny Rubin had planned a very twisted conclusion to the film. During a Q&A session, Rubin shared that in his original draft, after Phil and Rita wake up together on February 3, Rita hurriedly leaves the bed. The perspective, then, shifts to Rita, who tells us with a voiceover that she’s been reliving February 3 over and over again, not wanting to commit to Phil. But it’s not just the ending, the overall movie was structured quite differently to better support the conclusion. Rubin has discussed this in-depth in his book How to Write Groundhog Day, where he talks about the transformation of a bleak story into something more positive and accessible. In it, Rubin revealed that originally, the movie was meant to begin with Phil already aware of the loop and, in the middle of it, narrating his predicament to the viewers with a voiceover.

Rubin's book also reveals that the original script, in general, was also a bit more bleak as it focused more on Phil’s loneliness, with the rom-com elements being added later by director and co-writer Harold Rami. The voice-overs with switching POVs and darker tone might have better complemented the twist ending but it was rejected and modified in favor of something more accessible. Rubin’s proposed beginning was removed after the studio suggested that the audience would feel cheated if they didn’t get to see Murray’s initial reaction to getting caught in the loop. And as for the ending, since the studio wanted a big comedy, it was changed to keep true to the lighter and optimistic tone of the movie.

Given the enduring legacy of Groundhog Day, it’s safe to say that the right calls were made regarding its ending. To be sure, Rubin’s ending sounds brilliant on paper. It works well as an individual component meant to catch the viewer off guard, but it just doesn’t fit together with the movie as a whole. It is an odd ending, indeed, and not just because of the abrupt surprise it serves in the end. It’s an ending that compels you to think about how the rest of the characters, apart from Phil and now, Rita, were being treated like non-playing characters. It starts a chain reaction that makes you wonder if Nancy (Marita Geraghty), Larry (Chris Elliott) and Ned (Stephen Tobolowsky) are caught in their own individual time loops, one where Phil is just another unremarkable, unpleasant guy. It may be an interesting thought on its own, adding immense complexity to every character within the movie, but it easily overpowers the whimsical nature of the movie and makes it out to be something else entirely. And it’s true that this twist ending would have opened a convenient door for a sequel, but then again, wouldn't it be like watching the same movie over and over again?

