While there is an entire genre of great Halloween movies, countless beloved Christmas classics, and even a few films that celebrate the American Thanksgiving holiday, Groundhog Day is the definitive film about the holiday it shares a name with. Harold Ramis’ 1993 comedy classic is surprisingly earnest and extremely funny, and found a unique way to honor one of the nation’s most unusual and underrated comedies. Although it's best known for perfecting the subgenre of “time loop” movies, Groundhog Day’s success can be traced to its enduring message of redemption and reflection. And though it's regarded as a heartwarming classic, Groundhog Day’s writers actually drew inspiration from the horror genre when crafting the story.

Groundhog Day A narcissistic, self-centered weatherman finds himself in a time loop on Groundhog Day. Release Date February 11, 1993 Director Harold Ramis Cast Bill Murray , Andie MacDowell , Chris Elliott , Stephen Tobolowsky , Brian Doyle-Murray , Marita Geraghty Runtime 101 Main Genre Comedy

‘Groundhog Day’ Has a Horror Connection

Groundhog Day follows the grumpy, pretentious news anchor Phil Connors (Bill Murray), who dreads the beginning of February every year due to his network’s incessant coverage of the “Groundhog Day” ceremonies in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Using the behavior of a groundhog to determine the weather for the coming months seems like an antiquated and ridiculous tradition to Phil, and he seems determined to make everyone on his news team as miserable as he is during their coverage. However, Phil becomes stuck in a time loop that begins every Feb. 2, forcing him to reflect on his decisions. Groundhog Day is a story of forced self-improvement, as Phil must choose to live his life in a more “positive” way in order to break out of the cycle.

Although he had co-starred alongside Murray in Ghostbusters, Stripes, and several other comedy classics in the 1980s, Groundhog Day was a significant step forward in Ramis’ trajectory as a filmmaker. Although the film has many funny occurrences, a majority of which are centered around Phil’s combative behavior, Groundhog Day swings in a more emotional direction when Phil realizes the power that he has to improve other peoples’ lives with kindness. Although a lesser filmmaker could have turned Groundhog Day into a series of interconnected sketches, it was Ramis’ earnestness as a storyteller that transformed the film into a powerful reminder to “just be nice.”

Although Ramis is credited as a co-writer on the film, Groundhog Day’s story was conceived by the screenwriter and playwright Danny Rubin. While he did not have the experience in comedy that Ramis did, Rubin came up with the idea for Groundhog Day when reading a series of vampire novels. Although he had struggled to get any of his other projects financed, Rubin reflected on what vampires would actually do if they had to live for eternity. Although he did not set out to write a vampire-centric horror film, thinking of Phil as an immortal bloodsucker aided Rubin during his creative process writing Groundhog Day.

Is ‘Groundhog Day’ a Vampire Movie?

Rubin’s original concept for Groundhog Day was about a man interacting with various events in modern history, including the French Revolution, both World Wars, and the scandals of the Nixon administration. However, he ultimately reframed the idea so that the main character would be stuck reliving a very specific moment in time. This allowed the story to creatively restage the same scenarios multiple times, and slightly change them in each instance to produce a comedic effect. In this sense, Phil is similar to a vampire because he is “cursed” to live a miserable existence. Phil is somewhat of an anti-hero, as he chooses to make selfish decisions in the time loop before realizing that he has the capacity for redemption.

According to Rubin's own book, How To Write Groundhog Day, the time-loop aspect of the film had first come to him when reading the 1982 short story Christmas Every Day. However, Rubin's idea for Groundhog Day didn't become fully formed until he became inspired while reading The Vampire Lestat. Anne Rice’s 1985 vampire novel explores the perspective of an aging vampire, Lestat de Lioncourt, who considers what his “purpose” on Earth is if he is never destined to die. Although Rice’s novels would be adapted many times to the screen, Phil goes through a similar crisis of confidence as Lestat does when he realizes he may be doomed to relive Groundhog Day forever. It’s only after taking the time to change his personality, admit his romantic feelings to his news producer Rita Hanson (Andie McDowell), and being friendly to his childhood friend Ned Ryerson (Stephen Tobolowsky) that Phil is able to break free from the loop and end his curse.

Beyond the inspiration of Rice and her vampire mythology, Groundhog Day has a dark sense-of-humor that evokes comparisons to the horror genre. Once Phil realizes that he is doomed to relive the worst day of his life for eternity, he begins developing odd and shocking ways of taking his own life. While these scenes have a comedic effect, as Phil’s immortality means he won’t ever die, Ramis conceives of some truly disturbing moments where the grumpy anchorman puts himself in danger. While they produce an effect of shock, the “horror” scenes are important in Groundhog Day because they reflect how Phil deals with his anxiety and depression.

‘Groundhog Day’ Kicked Off a New Era of Time Loop Stories

Heralded as a modern comedy classic, Groundhog Day inspired many other films to utilize the time-loop storytelling device to tell stories of redemption and reflection. While movies about time loops can take many different directions, their protagonists are often “stuck” in their loop initially due to a personal failure of character. Similar to Phil, they must choose to make different decisions in order to break from their loop and make positive changes in their life. It serves as an interesting way to analyze a character’s personality by focusing the story on a few key decisions.

There have been great time loop stories told in many different genres, as the story is so universal that it is bound for reinvention. While action stories like Edge of Tomorrow and Source Code have taken a science fiction slant to the premise, films like Palm Springs and The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things have used their time loops to invert expectations for a romantic comedy. Groundhog Day may not belong to just one genre, but it certainly has had an outsized impact on a generation of storytellers.

