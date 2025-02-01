"Well, it's Groundhog Day, again." For many, February 2nd doesn't just mark the day we superstitiously ask a groundhog whether there will be six more weeks of winter, but it's also the day we laugh at the 1993 Bill Murray comedy, Groundhog Day. Who doesn't love this movie? It's both hilarious and inspired, with plenty of memorable lines and laugh-out-loud sequences that will have you ready to take out a few life insurance policies by the end. Of course, all of this only occurs because Phil Connors (Murray) is trapped in the instantly recognizable Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, the small town that hosts the annual festival. But was Groundhog Day actually shot in the real-life town of Punxsutawney?

'Groundhog Day' Was Not Filmed in Punxsutawney, PA

Image via Columbia Pictures

Each day, as Phil re-lives the same 24-hour period, we learn more about the local inhabitants of Punxsutawney, so much so that, by the end (which was originally very different), Phil feels a deep and profound connection to the town. When he and Rita (Andie MacDowell) finally get to February 3rd, Phil has grown particularly attached to it in all the years he spent in a time-loop (yes, we did say years). Considering how much of Groundhog Day focuses on Punxsutawney the town, it's almost shocking that it wasn't shot there. Instead, Harold Ramis filmed the picture in Woodstock, Illinois, and for a pretty simple reason: it just looked better. It's hard to argue with that.

"We didn’t use Punxsutawney for the film because Punxsutawney itself didn’t have a real town center that looked very good on camera, so we wanted a town that looked perfect, so the town you’ll see is Woodstock, IL," Ramis explained in the film's director's commentary, as recorded by Groundhog Days. He continued:

"We scouted all of southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois looking for the perfect town, and we pulled into Woodstock just the way the van pulls into town in the movie. It was the last town we saw, and we looked at this little town square and thought ‘aw’, this is perfect."

Of course, Ramis was right. Essential to everything about Groundhog Day is the town itself, which needed to be small, easy to navigate, and look appealing to those watching.

Whether you love each morning and night that Phil spends at the local bed and breakfast just outside of town, or prefer the diner location where Phil loads up on everything on the menu, many of Woodstock's filming locations still stand today. According to Movie Locations, the spot where Phil runs into "Needle Nose" Ned Ryerson (Stephen Tobolowsky) each day now has a plaque dedicated to the film in place of an icy pothole. While the main Groundhog Day celebration with the real Punxsutawney Phil always takes place on February 2nd in the actual Pennsylvania town, Woodstock also hosts an annual Groundhog Day celebration from January 30th to February 2nd in honor of the 1993 film.

The People of Punxsutawney Thought Ramis Made the Right Choice for 'Groundhog Day'